Japan's land price up 0.5% in rebound from pandemic hit
Kyodo -- Jul 01
The average land price in Japan as of Jan. 1 was up 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the National Tax Agency said Friday, rebounding from a fall in 2021 as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
While 20 of the country's 47 prefectures saw increases, 13 more than in 2021, prices continued to fall in others, especially tourist and commercial areas hit by diminished inbound travel.
The price of roadside land as of Jan. 1, 2021, was down 0.5 percent on average from a year earlier, largely due to the disappearance of foreign visitors amid tighter border controls to stem the spread of COVID-19. ...continue reading
Japan’s growth prospects remain positive, at least in the short term
think.ing - Jul 01
Today's numerous data releases, from inflation to labour to business surveys, suggest a positive outlook for Japan in the near term. The overall picture is still mixed and the figures aren't good enough to change the central bank's current stance
Tepco shares surge as Japan’s heat wave stretches power grid
marketwatch.com - Jun 30
Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. surged Wednesday as a heat wave in Japan boosted power demand in the capital.
Newly listed company plugs gap
Mulboyne - Jun 29
Until today, companies listed on Japan's stock exchange had names beginning with every possible gojūon kana except ぬ. Nulab (ヌーラボ) has ended the drought.
BOJ bond holdings plunged into the red as yields rose: estimates
Nikkei - Jun 28
The Bank of Japan may have been saddled with as much as 600 billion yen ($4.4 billion) in unrealized losses on its Japanese government bond holdings earlier this month, as a widening gap between domestic and overseas monetary policy pushed yields higher and prices lower.
Japan's shochu capital becomes new hot spot for whisky
Nikkei - Jun 26
Traditionally known for its shochu, a clear liquor made from grains, potatoes, sugar cane and more, Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu has become home to a budding whisky industry as craft distillers chase a larger, more global audience.
Japan IPOs plunge 30% in biggest drop since 2009
Nikkei - Jun 26
New stock market listings in Japan are on track to fall 30% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as a confluence of global factors makes international investment scarce.
Sapporo to buy U.S. craft beer maker Stone Brewing for $168m
Nikkein - Jun 24
Japan's Sapporo Holdings on Friday announced that it will acquire U.S. craft beer maker Stone Brewing for $168 million, in a foray into the country's growing microbrew market.
Japan's top court orders Twitter to delete posts on man's past arrest
Kyodo - Jun 24
Japan's top court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed a man's demand that Twitter Inc. delete posts showing his arrest history, ordering the U.S. social networking service to remove 14 tweets.
Japan consumer inflation at 2.1% as energy costs soar
NHK - Jun 24
Consumer prices in Japan rose by more than 2 percent in May from a year earlier. Higher energy costs were a big factor behind the increase.
Toyota recalls electric cars over concerns about loose wheels
BBC - Jun 24
Motor industry giant Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its first mass-produced all-electric vehicles over concerns their wheels may fall off.
Japan’s famed 100-yen shops fall victim to cost-of-living squeeze
theguardian.com - Jun 24
There can’t be a household in Japan that doesn’t own a few items from a 100-yen shop – anything from chopsticks and teacups to air freshener and bin bags.
