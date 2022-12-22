Ex-president of sushi chain pleads guilty to stealing business secrets
「かっぱ寿司」前社長が初公判で起訴内容認める 東京地裁「はま寿司」の営業秘密を持ち出した罪
TOKYO, Dec 23 (NHK) - The former head of a major sushi chain operator in Japan has pleaded guilty to stealing confidential information from a rival company he used to work for.
Tanabe Koki, the ex-president of Kappa Create, entered a guilty plea in the first hearing at the Tokyo District Court on Thursday. The operator runs the Kappa Sushi conveyer-belt restaurant chain.
Tanabe is accused of violating the law to prevent unfair competition.
Tanabe moved to Kappa Create from the parent company of rival chain Hama-Sushi in 2020. He was charged with stealing data on how much Hama-Sushi was paying its suppliers.
Prosecutors argue that the stolen data was an asset for Hama-Sushi, and Tanabe tried to make use of it after he changed jobs. ...continue reading
Dec 23 (TBS NEWS) - 回転寿司大手「かっぱ寿司」の運営会社の前社長が、ライバル会社の「はま寿司」から営業秘密のデータを不正に持ち出した罪に問われている裁判の初公判が開かれ、前社長は起訴内容を認めました。 ...continue reading
Ex-president of sushi chain pleads guilty to stealing business secrets
NHK - Dec 23
NHK - Dec 23
Japan's discount store Donki reverses decision to replace mascot after uproar
The largest discount store in Japan, Don Quijote also known as Donki, was forced to reverse its decision of replacing the mascot after it faced massive protests from its fans on social media.
Japan revises up fiscal 2023 GDP forecast to 1.5%
Japan's government revised up on Thursday its growth forecast for the next fiscal year on prospects for higher business expenditures and substantial wage hikes that are seen as underpinning consumption.
Bank of Japan decision will ripple around the world
The year isn't yet done with rattling investors' cages. The Bank of Japan’s surprise widening of its yield curve-control policy on 10-year government bonds will have an impact far beyond its shores.
Japan seeks to release rare earths, 10 other critical items from China's grip
Japan designated semiconductors, batteries and nine other items as strategically critical material on Tuesday, in a bid to reduce the exposure of those supply chains to China.
Foreign tourist spending on high-priced goods surges in Japan
Spending by foreign and domestic travelers in Japan is increasing as the central government relaxes COVID-related restrictions.
Yen surges on surprise Bank of Japan policy move
The yen soared to a four-month high against the dollar Tuesday after a surprise tweak to monetary policy by the Bank of Japan, which decided against hiking interest rates to tame decades-high inflation.
World markets taken by surprise as Bank of Japan shifts bond yields
Markets were taken aback as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) modified its yield curve control (YCC) strategy. The bank permitted the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to swing 50 basis points either side of its 0% objective.
Tokyo enacts law requiring solar panels for new homes
The Tokyo assembly has enacted a local law requiring builders to install solar panels on new homes and other residential structures starting in April 2025.
Taiwan to surpass Japan in GDP per capita this year: JCER
Japan is about to fall behind Taiwan and South Korea in terms of economic output per person, forecasts show, as the yen's plunge against the dollar accelerates a reversal driven by a productivity gap.
Nissan Sakura Wins 2022-2023 Japan Car Of The Year Award
The Japanese EV market has been quite slow compared to other markets such as Europe and China. This is despite Nissan being the early leader in the market when it produced a mass market electric car, the Nissan Leaf.
Yahoo Japan and two companies teaming up to launch new rewards system
Major internet company Yahoo Japan, online communication provider Line and e-payment firm PayPay say they will launch a new rewards point system next year.
Japan’s NFT Market on the Rise, Expected to Reach $1.36 Billion in 2022
According to research, NFTs in Japan are on the rise. This explosion in growth has attracted businesses and organizations to partner with NFT and blockchain platforms to launch innovative products
Japan's October GDP flat despite domestic demand lift: JCER
Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product remained flat in October from the previous month with growth in domestic demand offset by negative impacts from external factors, the Japan Center for Economic Research said on Monday.
Streaming boom lifts Japan-anime market to record $20bn
The global market for Japanese anime expanded 13% to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion at current rates) last year, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and fans eager to spend on merchandise for franchises like Pokemon and "Demon Slayer."
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange
Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced.
