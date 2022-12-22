Ex-president of sushi chain pleads guilty to stealing business secrets

Tanabe Koki, the ex-president of Kappa Create, entered a guilty plea in the first hearing at the Tokyo District Court on Thursday. The operator runs the Kappa Sushi conveyer-belt restaurant chain.

Tanabe is accused of violating the law to prevent unfair competition.

Tanabe moved to Kappa Create from the parent company of rival chain Hama-Sushi in 2020. He was charged with stealing data on how much Hama-Sushi was paying its suppliers.

Prosecutors argue that the stolen data was an asset for Hama-Sushi, and Tanabe tried to make use of it after he changed jobs.