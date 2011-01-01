Micchi is only 9 but she has already had double eyelid surgery. Japan is ranked 4th in the world for having the most number of plastic surgery procedures. Hostess Nonoka has had more than one hundred surgeries, and plans to have more.

VICE World News discovers why young children are getting double eyelid surgery and how the pursuit of beauty can sometimes lead to a deadly addiction.

Japan Duolingo app users spend longest time on language study: report

Kyodo - Jan 04

Japan-based users of popular language-learning app Duolingo spend the longest time studying a language on the platform, with English being studied the most followed by Korean and Chinese, a recent report by the U.S.-based developer showed.

Why kids are getting plastic surgery in Japan

VICE - Jan 04

Micchi is only 9 but she has already had double eyelid surgery. Japan is ranked 4th in the world for having the most number of plastic surgery procedures. Hostess Nonoka has had more than one hundred surgeries, and plans to have more.

1.17 million 20-year-olds in Japan, fewest on record

yomiuri.co.jp - Jan 02

Turning 20 used to mean becoming an adult in Japan, until the revised Civil Code went into effect in April 2022 to lower the age of adulthood to 18.

Lennon, Ono asked Japan to allow A-bomb film to be shown abroad

Japan Today - Jan 01

Beatles musician John Lennon and his peace activist wife Yoko Ono asked Japanese Prime Minister Eisaku Sato in 1969 to permit overseas release of an unedited film on the aftermath of the U.S. atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to prevent a similar "atrocity," the Japanese Foreign Ministry's archives show.

The Death of Tokugawa Ieyasu | Sengoku Jidai FINALE (Episode 64)

The Shogunate - Dec 30

After the end of the sieges of Osaka castle, Tokugawa Ieyasu finally reaches the end of his days.

Record number of teachers took mental sick leave in Japan last academic year

NHK - Dec 26

Japan's education ministry says a record of nearly 5,900 public school teachers took sick leave for depression and other mental health issues in the last academic year.

'Work without limits': Japan's teachers battle for change

Japan Times - Dec 26

In one of his last diary entries, teacher Yoshio Kudo lamented workdays that started early and could last until nearly midnight. Two months later, he became a victim of karōshi — death from overwork.

Let's draw on your clothes with oil-based markers!

Watercolor by Shibasaki - Dec 23

This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today, I tried drawing on a denim jacket using "Sharpie," an oil-based marker pen born in the United States.

Evening hot spring soaks lower cases of hypertension in older Japanese adults

sciencedaily.com - Dec 22

Since 1931, researchers have been investigating the therapeutic effects of Japanese hot springs, also known as 'onsen.' In 2011, the hospital conducted a massive survey of Beppu residents over 65 on their 'onsen' habits and health.

English handbook of indigenous Ainu language published

NHK - Dec 20

A group of academics has published what it says is the first-ever English handbook of the language of Japan's indigenous Ainu people. The Ainu once populated a wide area of northern Japan.

Japanese teachers rebel against 'work without limits'

globelivemedia.com - Dec 18

In one of the last notes in his diary, the Japanese professor Yoshio Kudo lamented working hours that started early and could last until almost midnight. Two months later, he suffered a "karoshi", a death from overwork.

How Good are Japan's School Lunches?

Junk Food Japan - Dec 18

Ever wanted to know what it's like to have lunch at a Japanese Elementary school?

Japan's most endangered languages face extinction

economist.com - Dec 16

Ikema ryuichi stands in the museum his mother built on Yonaguni, a coral-reef-fringed tropical island and south-western outpost of Japan.