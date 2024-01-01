Students Seek Success in Kyoto's Kitano Tenmangu

KYOTO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Kyoto’s Kitano Tenmangu Shrine, known as the home of the "God of Learning," held its first fair of the year, the "Hatsu Tenjin," on January 25th.

The shrine, dedicated to Sugawara no Michizane, revered as the deity of academics, hosts a fair on the 25th of each month to commemorate his birthday and death anniversary. The first fair of the year is called "Hatsu Tenjin." This morning, the approach to the shrine was lined with numerous stalls, while examinees and their families gathered within the grounds to write their wishes on ema (wooden plaques) in hopes of academic success.

A nursing exam candidate shared: "I’m filled with anxiety, but writing and offering an ema gives me some peace of mind."

A high school entrance exam hopeful remarked: "I feel a bit more confident knowing that even the gods are cheering me on."

Source: YOMIURI