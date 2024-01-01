News On Japan
Education

Students Seek Success in Kyoto's Kitano Tenmangu

KYOTO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Kyoto’s Kitano Tenmangu Shrine, known as the home of the "God of Learning," held its first fair of the year, the "Hatsu Tenjin," on January 25th.

The shrine, dedicated to Sugawara no Michizane, revered as the deity of academics, hosts a fair on the 25th of each month to commemorate his birthday and death anniversary. The first fair of the year is called "Hatsu Tenjin." This morning, the approach to the shrine was lined with numerous stalls, while examinees and their families gathered within the grounds to write their wishes on ema (wooden plaques) in hopes of academic success.

A nursing exam candidate shared: "I’m filled with anxiety, but writing and offering an ema gives me some peace of mind."

A high school entrance exam hopeful remarked: "I feel a bit more confident knowing that even the gods are cheering me on."

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

How Should Japan Navigate the Second Trump Administration?

Japan is facing critical questions about how to navigate its relationship with the United States following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president.

Child Welfare Centers in Japan Struggle as Staff Resignations Rise

Child consultation centers in Japan are at the forefront of efforts to protect children from abuse and make critical decisions about their care, including whether to return them to their families or place them in alternative arrangements. Despite their vital role, these centers are struggling under the weight of increasing workloads, rising abuse cases, and severe staff shortages, leading to high levels of burnout and resignations among welfare officers.

BOJ Raises Policy Rate to 0.5%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has decided to raise its policy interest rate from an annualized 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. This marks the first rate hike in six months and appears aimed at correcting the historically weak yen.

Severe Rice Shortage Looms in Japan

Japan is facing an unprecedented rice shortage, with recent data highlighting alarming supply-demand imbalances in the domestic market. The Agricultural Newspaper reported on January 10 that the DI (Demand-Supply Index), a measure of rice market balance, reached a record high of 80. This figure indicates a critical shortfall in rice availability, surpassing even last year's levels when supermarket shelves were emptied.

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Students Seek Success in Kyoto's Kitano Tenmangu

Kyoto’s Kitano Tenmangu Shrine, known as the home of the "God of Learning," held its first fair of the year, the "Hatsu Tenjin," on January 25th.

Day in the Life of a Japanese Wagyu High School Student

A day in the life of a Japanese High School Student in Kagoshima. This is the Japanese High school Student's morning routine, day at school, after school activities and night routine. (Paolo fromTOKYO)

Fukuoka City to Provide Free School Meals

Details of Fukuoka City's budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year have been revealed, highlighting new initiatives such as making school lunches free for elementary and junior high school students within the next year.

Instagram Limits Use for Japanese Teens

Instagram has introduced new restrictions for users aged 13 to 17 in Japan, aiming to address concerns about the app's impact on young users.

How a Shogun’s In-Laws Destroyed His Entire Bloodline

Minamoto no Yoritomo, the first shogun of Japan, worked hard to establish a military government and secure a legacy for his family. However, his plans unraveled after his untimely death in 1199 due to a horseback accident. (Linfamy)

Shinobi Poetry: Whispers in the Shadows

This is a large collaborative video in which we explore the mysterious and fascinating topic of Shinobi (ninja) poetry! (Kings and Generals)

Japan Ranks 92nd in English Proficiency Despite Tourism Boom

A global language proficiency study ranked Japan 92nd out of 116 countries and regions, raising concerns about whether Japan needs to improve its English communication skills, especially as it continues to draw international attention.

#1 Ranked HS Tennis Player - Japanese Girl School Life

I played in the Junior Australian Open! (Japanese Food Craftsman)