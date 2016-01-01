Kimi no Nawa in Real Life | Food Spots with Locations
Japan by Food -- Apr 17
Two strangers find themselves linked between space and time through a mutual love… of food. Today, byFood goes anime-style with Shizuka and friend Kai reenacting the 2016 animated smash hit “Your Name”.
Follow our heroic pair as they attempt to recreate all the food seen in “Kimi no na wa” aka “Your Name” in English. Will they be successful in their attempt to make conbini croquet sandwiches? Will the date at the National Art Center go smoothly? Will their pizza be severed without toothpicks?
Noise complaint forces closure of children's park in central Japan
NHK - Apr 17
A children's park in Nagano City, central Japan, is being removed because of a noise complaint by a local resident.
Taiwanese tourist dies after falling off Japan theme park boat
Taiwan News - Apr 17
Nagasaki police confirmed on Monday (April 17) that a Taiwanese tourist died at a hospital after falling off a boat ride at a theme park.
Japan draws up new measures to stop groping on trains
NHK - Apr 17
The Japanese government has come up with a package of measures aimed at eliminating groping on trains and other public places.
Woman dies after large tree crushes tent at campsite near Tokyo
Kyodo - Apr 17
A woman has died and a man has been left seriously injured after a large tree landed on a tent they were sleeping in at a campsite west of Tokyo on early Sunday, police said.
Super Mario movie becomes 2023 box-office king
Nikkei - Apr 17
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Nintendo's animated adaptation of its signature game, has become this year's most successful film, giving a shot in the arm to the video game giant's efforts to bring its characters and intellectual property to other media.
Japanese Thoroughbred Ushba Tesoro Wins the Dubai World Cup
newsonjapan.com - Apr 17
The recent Dubai World Cup will go down as a historic moment in Japanese horse racing.
Bodyguard’s wild act as Japan PM Fumio Kishida bombed on TV
news.com.au - Apr 16
Incredible footage shows the moment a heroic bodyguard reacted with lightning speed and precision to protect Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a smoke bomb attack.
Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40 years with fanfare, iconic characters
Japan Today - Apr 16
Tokyo Disneyland on Saturday celebrated 40 years since first opening its doors to visitors, marking the milestone with colorful celebrations featuring Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.
11 injured as danjiri cart overturns in Osaka, Japan
NHK - Apr 16
Eleven people were injured when a wooden festival cart was overturned in the streets of Sakai City in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.
Japan army helicopter wreckage found with five bodies
BBC - Apr 16
Divers have recovered the wreckage of a missing military helicopter, along with the bodies of five of the 10 people on board, off the coast of Japan.
Kishida unhurt after explosive device thrown at him in Wakayama
Japan Today - Apr 15
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.
Yellow sand has farmers worried
NOJ / TV Asahi - Apr 14
Anxiety is growing about yellow sand as lettuce harvest reaches its peak in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Sapporo's chances of landing 2030 Winter Olympics fading: sources
Kyodo - Apr 14
Sapporo's chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics are fading amid a drop in public support in Japan, sources close to the matter told Kyodo News on Friday.
Japan to shorten quarantine for COVID infections to five days
Nikkei - Apr 14
Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.
Kishida's verbal slip sees Japan target new hay fever countermeasures
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.
