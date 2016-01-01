Kimi no Nawa in Real Life | Food Spots with Locations

Two strangers find themselves linked between space and time through a mutual love… of food. Today, byFood goes anime-style with Shizuka and friend Kai reenacting the 2016 animated smash hit “Your Name”.

Follow our heroic pair as they attempt to recreate all the food seen in “Kimi no na wa” aka “Your Name” in English. Will they be successful in their attempt to make conbini croquet sandwiches? Will the date at the National Art Center go smoothly? Will their pizza be severed without toothpicks?