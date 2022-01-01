The Japanese snack takoyaki increases in popularity on menus
NRN -- May 09
Takoyaki, which means "grilled octopus" in Japanese, is a snack of meat (often but not necessarily octopus), aromatics such as ginger and garlic, and dough dipped in batter and griddled in pans with hemispherical molds - sort of like deep waffle irons or traditional Yorkshire pudding molds.
Originally from the Japanese city of Osaka, takoyaki might sound like a niche item, but it is now widespread in Japan and growing in both number and variety in the United States.
Some U.S. restaurants are not only swapping out octopus for more popular meats, but they are also incorporating American ingredients such as cheddar cheese and beef chili. ...continue reading
Can explodes at Tokyo station; man taken into custody
A coffee can exploded Monday afternoon near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.
A coffee can exploded Monday afternoon near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.
COVID downgrade tipped to boost Japan economy by 4.2 trillion yen
Japan's downgrade on Monday of the legal status of COVID-19 will likely deliver the Japanese economy a 4.2 trillion yen boost, driven in part by an increase in the number of inbound tourists, according to an estimate by a private sector economist.
Japan's downgrade on Monday of the legal status of COVID-19 will likely deliver the Japanese economy a 4.2 trillion yen boost, driven in part by an increase in the number of inbound tourists, according to an estimate by a private sector economist.
Japan's secret island where people never die (+100 years)
What do the longest living humans on the planet know that we don't? Doctor of scientists and dieticians have been looking for the secrets of longevity for centuries and in that process we've now uncovered healthier ways of living, cured diseases and technology has given us virtually everything we'd ever want at our fingertips.
What do the longest living humans on the planet know that we don't? Doctor of scientists and dieticians have been looking for the secrets of longevity for centuries and in that process we've now uncovered healthier ways of living, cured diseases and technology has given us virtually everything we'd ever want at our fingertips.
Failed heist in Tokyo's Ginza leads to 4 arrests
Four individuals were arrested in Tokyo on Monday after they broke into a high-end watch store in the Ginza district, stealing items worth over $740,000, according to local media.
Four individuals were arrested in Tokyo on Monday after they broke into a high-end watch store in the Ginza district, stealing items worth over $740,000, according to local media.
Japanese artists call for rights protection amid AI boom
An entertainment industry group in Japan is calling on the government to protect the rights and activities of artists in response to the growing amount of content generated by artificial intelligence.
An entertainment industry group in Japan is calling on the government to protect the rights and activities of artists in response to the growing amount of content generated by artificial intelligence.
The Japanese snack takoyaki increases in popularity on menus
Takoyaki, which means "grilled octopus" in Japanese, is a snack of meat (often but not necessarily octopus), aromatics such as ginger and garlic, and dough dipped in batter and griddled in pans with hemispherical molds - sort of like deep waffle irons or traditional Yorkshire pudding molds.
Takoyaki, which means "grilled octopus" in Japanese, is a snack of meat (often but not necessarily octopus), aromatics such as ginger and garlic, and dough dipped in batter and griddled in pans with hemispherical molds - sort of like deep waffle irons or traditional Yorkshire pudding molds.
Cracking Open Japan's Mysterious Vending Machines: What Will We Find?
From hot drinks and snacks to umbrellas and even underwear, Japanese vending machines truly have it all.
From hot drinks and snacks to umbrellas and even underwear, Japanese vending machines truly have it all.
Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees | Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura (1748)
In this video, we take a look at the eleven scenes most often performed from the epic jidaimono play Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura ("Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees").
In this video, we take a look at the eleven scenes most often performed from the epic jidaimono play Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura ("Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees").
THE MOST MAGICAL ISLAND IN JAPAN | Miyajima Travel Guide
When visiting Hiroshima, it is a MUST to visit the incredible island of Miyajima, known as the 'Island Where God Lives'.
When visiting Hiroshima, it is a MUST to visit the incredible island of Miyajima, known as the 'Island Where God Lives'.
Japan and South Korea move closer on security and chips at rare summit in Seoul
The leaders of South Korea and Japan struck a chord of unity at a rare summit where the US allies agreed to cooperate on North Korea and implement a deal meant to heal a rift stemming from their troubled histories.
The leaders of South Korea and Japan struck a chord of unity at a rare summit where the US allies agreed to cooperate on North Korea and implement a deal meant to heal a rift stemming from their troubled histories.
China shows panda papa and 2 offspring back from Japan
A giant panda and two of his offspring that have spent years at a Japanese theme park made their first appearance in a video after they left for China in February.
A giant panda and two of his offspring that have spent years at a Japanese theme park made their first appearance in a video after they left for China in February.
Businesses help spur Japan's agricultural revival
Corporate involvement in agriculture is growing in Japan. The number of companies in the sector increased 30% over the five years through 2022, accounting for roughly 40% of domestic sales.
Corporate involvement in agriculture is growing in Japan. The number of companies in the sector increased 30% over the five years through 2022, accounting for roughly 40% of domestic sales.
Kiko, Crown Princess of Japan, embraces tradition in geta sandals and kimono
Japanese Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Akishino attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.
Japanese Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Akishino attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.
Buffett says more comfortable with investments in Japan than Taiwan
Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.
Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.
Japan to downgrade coronavirus categorization on Monday
Japan will categorize coronavirus in the same group as seasonal influenza starting on Monday.
Japan will categorize coronavirus in the same group as seasonal influenza starting on Monday.
Australia returns Ainu remains to Japan after 80 years
Australia on Saturday returned to Japan four sets of indigenous Ainu remains, more than 80 years since they were sent to the Pacific nation for research purposes.
Australia on Saturday returned to Japan four sets of indigenous Ainu remains, more than 80 years since they were sent to the Pacific nation for research purposes.
