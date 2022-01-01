Taiwan semiconductor manufacturer TSMC to build second factory in Kumamoto

The world's leading semiconductor manufacturer TSMC headquartered in Taiwan has indicated a policy to build a second factory in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, TV Asahi reports.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) held a general meeting of shareholders on June 6 and announced at a subsequent press conference that it would build a second factory in Kumamoto Prefecture on the island of Kyūshū.

Construction of Japan's first TSMC factory is currently underway in Kikuyo Town, Kumamoto Prefecture, with completion set for September and shipments by December next year.

The second factory is planned to be built near the factory currently under construction, and the company is coordinating with the Japanese government to acquire land.