Harry Potter theme park opens!

ハリー・ポッター新施設がオープン

TOKYO, Jun 18 (insidethemagic.net) - The world's biggest indoor Harry Potter theme park is now officially open in Tokyo.

Located in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo was built on the former site of the 100-year-old Toshimaen Park. Guests can explore iconic sites such as the Hogwarts Express, Diagon Alley, The Great Hall, the Ministry of Magic, and the Forbidden Forest, as well as get up close and personal with real props and costumes from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series.

Visitors can also enjoy afternoon tea, typical British food items such as fish and chips and roast beef, and beverages inspired by the novels and films (by which we mean Butterbeer galore).

The new Harry Potter theme park was opened by Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), who teamed up with young Guests to “cast a spell” during the ribbon-cutting.

Guests will need to reserve entry to the Park, which costs Y6,300 ($45) for adults, Y5,200 ($37) for those between the ages of 12 to 17, and Y3,800 ($27) for children ages 4 to 11. ...continue reading

Jun 18 (TOKYO MX news FLAG) - 練馬区のとしまえんの跡地に、映画ハリーポッターの体験型テーマパークがきょう（16日）オープンし、映画のキャラクターに扮した多くのファンが朝から詰めかけました。  ...continue reading

Weather officials forecast hot weather across Japan, warn of heatstroke
NHK - Jun 17
Sweltering weather prevailed across western and eastern Japan on Friday with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in many parts.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #3 Toho Studios Godzilla
NOJ - Jun 16
Godzilla stands guard outside Toho Studios, the largest film studio in Japan, which produces around 60 movies and dramas a year.
Bullet train operators to allow online seat reservations 1 year in advance
NHK - Jun 16
The operators of three Shinkansen bullet train lines say they will allow online bookings up to one year in advance starting this year.
Japan Airlines to upgrade to Intelsat 2Ku inflight connectivity
futuretravelexperience.com - Jun 16
Japan Airlines has reached an agreement with Intelsat to upgrade about 50 Boeing 737s and 767s to the company’s 2Ku inflight connectivity solution "to offer more robust inflight connectivity for passengers".
Tokyo Station decorated with artwork by people with intellectual disabilities
NOJ - Jun 16
JR Tokai has decorated the Yaesu Central Exit ticket office of Tokyo Station and part of the wall near the slope inside the Yaesu Central South Exit ticket gate of the Tokaido Shinkansen with art works produced by artists with intellectual disabilities, TV Asahi reports.
Tottori Sand Dunes: Japan's otherworldly disappearing desert
CNN - Jun 15
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
Trying the Junior Suite on the Japanese Ferry to Hokkaido | Shin Nihonkai Ferry
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 15
I'm taking Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Tsuruga to Hokkaido. This Japanese Ferry has Junior Suite which includes full course meals. It will be a 20 hours 35 minutes trip.
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost Y7,500 per adult
Japan Times - Jun 14
Adult tickets for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka are set to cost Y7,500 ($50), its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25% rise from the initially proposed Y6,000 price tag.
2 otters born at aquarium in Japan
WBNS 10TV - Jun 14
OTTER-LY ADORABLE: Two Asian small-clawed otters were born at an aquarium in Japan recently.
Weather agency declares rainy season across Japan
Kyodo - Jun 12
The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
10 Things to Do in Yokohama -- Japan Tour Guide
King Kogi - Jun 12
Yokohama is the second largest city in Japan but it's often overlooked by tourists from downtown Tokyo.
WE SHIPPED OUR UK VAN TO JAPAN - BUT WILL SHE START?
TREAD the globe - Jun 12
After leaving the UK in January 2020 our van has finally arrived in Japan, after 2 months. The question is will she start ?
[Monsters In Tokyo] #4 Kurihama Godzilla Slide
NOJ - Jun 10
The Godzilla Slide at Kurihama Flower World a is retro Japan slice of delight.
'Violent crows' attack tourists during breeding season
NOJ - Jun 08
The crows have reached mating season and are becoming ferocious, causing havoc among tourists, TV Asahi reports.
These BIZARRE Things are NORMAL in Japan
Mrs Eats - Jun 08
Japan is home to some WEIRD stuff! Like a festival where demons come to your house and scare the poop out of your kids.
