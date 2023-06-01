Harry Potter theme park opens!

Located in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo was built on the former site of the 100-year-old Toshimaen Park. Guests can explore iconic sites such as the Hogwarts Express, Diagon Alley, The Great Hall, the Ministry of Magic, and the Forbidden Forest, as well as get up close and personal with real props and costumes from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series.

Visitors can also enjoy afternoon tea, typical British food items such as fish and chips and roast beef, and beverages inspired by the novels and films (by which we mean Butterbeer galore).

The new Harry Potter theme park was opened by Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), who teamed up with young Guests to “cast a spell” during the ribbon-cutting.

Guests will need to reserve entry to the Park, which costs Y6,300 ($45) for adults, Y5,200 ($37) for those between the ages of 12 to 17, and Y3,800 ($27) for children ages 4 to 11. ...continue reading