Japan-backed fund to buy chip materials maker JSR for $6.4 billion
Japan-backed fund to buy out JSR in latest chip sector intervention
The move by Japan Investment Corp (JIC), overseen by the powerful trade ministry, is the latest in a series of increasingly muscular government steps to try to regain Japan's lead in advanced chip production and maintain its edge as a maker of materials and tools used in their manufacture.
A fund backed by Japan's government has offered to buy out JSR Corp., a firm central to the manufacture of semiconductors, in a deal worth $6.2 billion, the company said Monday.https://t.co/9IkFyMLy5T— Bilyonaryo (@bilyonaryo_ph) June 26, 2023
JIC plans to launch a tender offer in late December offering 4,350 yen per share, a 35% premium to Friday's closing price, to take JSR private. Mizuho Bank and the government-backed Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will provide financing. ...continue reading
Japan stepped up efforts to bolster its chip industry on Monday, with a government-backed fund agreeing to buy semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp (4185.T) for about 909.3 billion yen ($6.4 billion).
