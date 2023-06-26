Japan-backed fund to buy chip materials maker JSR for $6.4 billion

The move by Japan Investment Corp (JIC), overseen by the powerful trade ministry, is the latest in a series of increasingly muscular government steps to try to regain Japan's lead in advanced chip production and maintain its edge as a maker of materials and tools used in their manufacture.

JIC plans to launch a tender offer in late December offering 4,350 yen per share, a 35% premium to Friday's closing price, to take JSR private. Mizuho Bank and the government-backed Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will provide financing.