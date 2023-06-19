Leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan seeking to meet in Washington at the end of August
Arirang News -- Jun 27
The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are seeking to hold a trilateral summit in Washington this summer.
According to Japan's Asahi Shimbun on Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are coordinating to meet at the end of August. They're likely to discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile development. This came as Biden invited Yoon and Kishida to a summit during the three leaders' brief meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 summit last month.
Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink for potential adoption
Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.
Report: Japan Jail Officers Lacked Sense of Human Rights
Nagoya Prison correctional officers who repeatedly assaulted inmates lacked a sense of human rights, according to a report by a third-party expert panel.
Japanese children forcibly sterilized under government program to prevent 'inferior descendants'
Japan's parliament on June 19, 2023, received a long-awaited report showing that around 25,000 people were sterilised under the country's now-defunct eugenics law.
Ex-lawmaker YouTuber GaaSyy indicted over online threats
Former Japanese lawmaker and YouTuber GaaSyy was indicted Friday over online threats he allegedly made against individuals, including a celebrity, prosecutors said.
Japan announces plans to host meeting on Ukraine's reconstruction
Leaders from more than 60 countries are attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Japan's foreign ministry said its meeting could be held at the end of this year. It aims to renew Tokyo's commitment to rebuilding Ukraine, which is still at war with Russia.
Public opposition grows over My Number and health insurance merger
As errors and privacy breaches involving the linkage of My Number and health insurance cards continue to surface, public opposition is growing over the government’s decision to halt the use of current health insurance cards in the fall of 2024.
Japan's emperor meets with Indonesian president on his first official foreign trip as monarch
Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday during his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.
U.S. military drag show ban reverberates far away in Japan
The LGBTQ community at U.S. military bases located throughout Japan has been rocked by the ban on drag shows at military bases implemented by the U.S. government at the start of Pride month, on June 1, with the decision coming as a disappointment to those who were gearing up for celebrations this month.
Japan searches for a new grand strategy
Last week Japan adopted its first ever space security blueprint aimed at better using space for defensive purposes. This builds on the three new security documents released by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration in December 2022, in which it committed to doubling defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2027 and investing in Tomahawk missiles to develop missile counter-strike capabilities.
Japan's Emperor visits subway facility in Indonesia
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has visited a facility for Indonesia's first subway system, which was built with support from Japan.
Blinken speaks to Japanese, S Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately to his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, emphasising the importance of "sustained ... trilateral cooperation" ahead of his visit to China, the State Department said on Saturday.
Japan emperor to meet with President Widodo on June 19
The Emperor of Japan, Hironomiya Naruhito, and Empress Masako Owada will meet President Joko Widodo on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, during their inaugural visit to Indonesia.
Japan raises age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 after public outrage
Japan's parliament has raised the age of sexual consent to 16 from 13, a limit that had remained unchanged for more than a century and was among the world's lowest, amid calls for greater protection of children and women.
Japan parliament enacts law to create defense funds pool
Japan's parliament on Friday enacted a law to create a pool of funds to cover part of a substantial increase in defense spending to protect the country against security threats from its neighbors.
Two North Korean ballistic missiles likely fell in Japan's EEZ
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles that may have dropped in the country's exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, in the Sea of Japan.
