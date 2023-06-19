Leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan seeking to meet in Washington at the end of August

The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are seeking to hold a trilateral summit in Washington this summer.

According to Japan's Asahi Shimbun on Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are coordinating to meet at the end of August. They're likely to discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile development. This came as Biden invited Yoon and Kishida to a summit during the three leaders' brief meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 summit last month.