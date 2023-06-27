Japanese government shortlists three universities for research institute grant

A panel of education experts under the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry also selected Tohoku University and Kyoto University from 10 applicants seeking recognition as “Universities for International Research Excellence.” The decision will be finalized in the fall after on-site inspections.

If chosen, the schools would be eligible for grants paid out of profits generated from a ¥10 trillion ($70 billion) fund established by the government to bring Japanese institutions up to par with the world’s top universities.

The government is planning to raise ¥300 billion every year to provide tens of billions of yen in support to each of the designated universities annually from as early as fiscal 2024 for up to 25 years. ...continue reading