Japanese government shortlists three universities for research institute grant
A panel of education experts under the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry also selected Tohoku University and Kyoto University from 10 applicants seeking recognition as “Universities for International Research Excellence.” The decision will be finalized in the fall after on-site inspections.
If chosen, the schools would be eligible for grants paid out of profits generated from a ¥10 trillion ($70 billion) fund established by the government to bring Japanese institutions up to par with the world’s top universities.
The government is planning to raise ¥300 billion every year to provide tens of billions of yen in support to each of the designated universities annually from as early as fiscal 2024 for up to 25 years. ...continue reading
Japan Times - Jun 28
The University of Tokyo and two other national universities were chosen as candidates to be designated as world-class research institutes eligible for substantial backing from a government fund, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
NHK - Jun 27
An iron sword from the fourth century, unearthed at an ancient burial mound in western Japan, was shown to the media for the first time, after preservationists finished cleaning one side of its blade.
Kyodo - Jun 22
Japan's education ministry plans to implement new guidelines allowing elementary, junior high and high schools limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, to help formulate ideas to facilitate classroom discussions, among other uses, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
Wolfychu - Jun 22
These are all of the methods and different material that I've used and continue to use to study Japanese, plus my animated story of how I became interested in it!
Tokyo BTM - Jun 22
Come along with us down the rainbow as we journey through the captivating world of Japanese gay slang! What words should you avoid using when you come to Japan - and more importantly - which ones will help you seal the deal?
NHK - Jun 21
Japan has fallen in the global gender equality rankings, mainly because men have more opportunities than women in the fields of economy and politics.
NOJ - Jun 19
Over 100 people took part in a ninja test on Sunday at 'Ninja Village' in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.
NHK - Jun 15
Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.
The Japan News - Jun 13
Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT operator OpenAI, told Japanese students on Monday that artificial intelligence technology will evolve further.
The Shogunate - Jun 13
The image of "Female Samurai" has risen a lot over the years but were there really female warriors in premodern Japan or is this just a romanticism of the times? The answer is a bit more complicated.
Asagi's Life (No BS Japan) - Jun 12
Japan is dying out. Also this is how Japan treat pregnant women.
Nikkei - Jun 12
An increasing number of Japanese scholars are filling research posts at universities and laboratories in China. In the past, China had mainly welcomed engineers from Japanese companies, but it is now looking to attract academics in astronomy and other basic fields of science.
The Japan Reporter - Jun 11
Japan's Nationality Act, which forbids multiple citizenship, has been in the spotlight after countless people lost their Japanese nationality and there is an ongoing legal battle being waged by plaintiffs arguing that the law is unconstitutional.
NOJ - Jun 08
According to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology on May 17, Saitama City ranked first in Japan for the fourth consecutive time in terms of the proportion of junior high school students with English proficiency equivalent to or higher than Eiken Level 3, TV Asahi reports.
Imperial War Museums - Jun 08
In the later stages of the Second World War in the Pacific, Japan was desperate. They turned to a new tactic - kamikaze.
abs-cbn.com - Jun 07
Japan is set to revise its working program for fourth-generation foreigners of Japanese descent and offer permanent residency to individuals who fulfill certain language requirements, immigration agency officials said Tuesday.