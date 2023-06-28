Dolphin bites man off Sea of Japan coast

A dolphin bit a swimmer on Monday off the Sea of Japan coast of Fukui Prefecture.

Local police said a man told a police officer patrolling the area that he was bitten in the arm while swimming in the sea. He was reportedly bleeding at the time, and appeared to have sustained a minor injury.

Similar painful encounters with dolphins were reported last summer in the prefecture's coastal waters. Late last month, a man suffered a bite injury to his arm in the same location as the latest incident.

The beach will be open to bathers on Saturday. But police are telling people to refrain from going far from the beach, and never to approach a dolphin.