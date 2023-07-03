Nikkei 225 hits new 33-year high

The Nikkei Average ended the day at 33,753, up 1.7 percent from Friday's close. That's a level not seen since March 1990.

Many investors bought shares after the latest central bank poll showed business sentiment among Japan's major manufacturers has improved for the first time in seven quarters.

The Nikkei 225's advance followed a rally in New York on Friday. US price rises on the so-called PCE index climbed at a slower pace in May. Investor worries about US inflation also eased somewhat.