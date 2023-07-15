Quake-damaged Minami-aso Railway fully reopens for first time in 7 years

The Minami-aso Railway in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has resumed full operations after a seven-year partial suspension following a series of powerful earthquakes.

The railway connects Takamori Station in Takamori Town and Tateno Station in Minami-aso Village. However, service on about 60 percent of the line was suspended after it was heavily damaged in the 2016 tremors.

Early Saturday, a crowd of well-wishers as well railway staff prayed for the train's safe operation in a ceremony at Takamori Station. Then, at exactly 6:00 a.m., the first train bound for Tateno Station pulled out with the crowd waving from the platform.

Passengers were able to enjoy the spectacular scenery centering on Mount Aso. They were particularly enthralled to see the view from a bridge that was rebuilt after being destroyed in the disaster. ...continue reading