Quake-damaged Minami-aso Railway fully reopens for first time in 7 years
「南阿蘇鉄道」全線で運行再開 熊本地震から7年3カ月
NHK -- Jul 16
The Minami-aso Railway in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has resumed full operations after a seven-year partial suspension following a series of powerful earthquakes.
The railway connects Takamori Station in Takamori Town and Tateno Station in Minami-aso Village. However, service on about 60 percent of the line was suspended after it was heavily damaged in the 2016 tremors.
Early Saturday, a crowd of well-wishers as well railway staff prayed for the train's safe operation in a ceremony at Takamori Station. Then, at exactly 6:00 a.m., the first train bound for Tateno Station pulled out with the crowd waving from the platform.
Passengers were able to enjoy the spectacular scenery centering on Mount Aso. They were particularly enthralled to see the view from a bridge that was rebuilt after being destroyed in the disaster. ...continue reading
Jul 16 (ANNnewsCH) - 2016年の熊本地震で甚大な被害を受け、一部区間で運休が続いていた南阿蘇鉄道が7年3カ月ぶりに全線で運行を再開しました。 ...continue reading
Northeastern Japan pounded by heavy rain
A First-Timer’s Tour of Iwate
Riding Japan’s Luxury Compartment Train | Aru Ressha Kyushu
Dazzling Ducktail Haircut At The Iconic Blue Velvet’s Barbershop | Hiroshima Japan
Season's highest temperature in Japan recorded in Tokyo's Hachioji
Heavy rain leaves 7 dead, 2 missing in Kyushu
Unexpected first impressions of Japan's remote north
40-Hour Luxury Cruise on Japan's Largest Cruise Ship Asuka 2
Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands | Crane Protects Baby Chick from Deer Herd
Ditch baggage, rent clothes: What is the new trend sparked by Japan Airlines?
How to experience Japan the traditional way
River in Western Japan known as "picturesque destination" suddenly turns lime green
Fuji-Q Highland's new 'biker' rollercoaster unveiled
Japan weather officials warn of mudslides, downpours in Kyushu
