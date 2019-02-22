World's largest art: manga mania hits rice paddy

Tonde Saitama is a manga by Mineo Maya serialized in three separate volumes in the early 1980s.

A live-action film version was released on February 22, 2019.

In August 2021, it was announced that the sequel to the live-action movie version "Tonde Saitama: With Love from Lake Biwa" was scheduled to be released in 2022, but the filming was postponed due to the poor health of the leading actor. In October 2022, it was announced that filming would resume and that it would be released on November 23, 2023.