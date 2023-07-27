Dangerously high temperatures forecast across Japan
The Meteorological Agency says a dominant high pressure system is pushing up temperatures from western through northern Japan.
The city of Koshigaya in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, recorded a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius before noon, while it was 35.6 degrees in central Tokyo.
Temperatures were expected to climb even higher in the afternoon.
Highs of 39 degrees were forecast in the city of Kyoto, and 38 degrees in the cities such as Osaka, Nagoya and Saitama.
Heatstroke alerts have been issued for all or parts of 35 prefectures, out of the total 47.
The number of people taken to hospitals with symptoms of heatstroke has surged since the beginning of this month. Some patients have died.
The extreme heat is expected to continue through next week.
Officials are urging people to keep room temperatures down and take liquids at short intervals, so to avoid becoming ill indoors. Those engaged in outdoor activities are advised to rest regularly.
Meanwhile, warm moist air and high daytime temperatures are expected to make atmospheric conditions unstable across Japan in the afternoon, possibly causing localized thunderstorms.
Weather officials are warning of sudden downpours, lightning strikes and strong gusts of wind.
NHK - Jul 27
