Teacher uses illegal coco leaves to teach elementary students about drugs

According to the Aichi Prefectural Board of Education, in February 2023, a 54-year-old female teacher at a Toyohashi City elementary school in Aichi Prefecture purchased coca leaves during a trip to Colombia and showed them to the students as part of a lesson on drug precursors.

The incident came to light through consultations with parents, leading to the female teacher being investigated, although she was not prosecuted.

Importing and possessing coca leaves is prohibited by law in Japan, and on August 8th, the prefectural board of education dismissed the female teacher.

The teacher stated during the board's interview that she had no awareness of the illegality and introduced the topic with the intention of deepening understanding about different countries around the world.