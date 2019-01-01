Teacher uses illegal coco leaves to teach elementary students about drugs
コカインの原料となるコカの葉を授業の教材として児童に見せたとして、愛知県豊橋市の小学校教師が懲戒免職となりました。
According to the Aichi Prefectural Board of Education, in February 2023, a 54-year-old female teacher at a Toyohashi City elementary school in Aichi Prefecture purchased coca leaves during a trip to Colombia and showed them to the students as part of a lesson on drug precursors.
The incident came to light through consultations with parents, leading to the female teacher being investigated, although she was not prosecuted.
Importing and possessing coca leaves is prohibited by law in Japan, and on August 8th, the prefectural board of education dismissed the female teacher.
The teacher stated during the board's interview that she had no awareness of the illegality and introduced the topic with the intention of deepening understanding about different countries around the world.
A teacher in Japan has been dismissed for using coca leaves, a precursor to cocaine, as teaching material for third-grade elementary students.
Serious concerns have arisen over insufficient storage space for materials and specimens in museums across Japan.
Japan's labor ministry says it has found that more than 7,200 business establishments violated laws last year regarding their foreign technical trainees.
The Japanese word 'bushidō' simply means 'the way of the warrior,' and gained traction through Nitobe Inazō's seminal work Bushido: The Soul of Japan of 1899.
The results of a nationwide survey targeting about 2 million elementary and junior high school students have been announced, revealing that the number of books at home is related to the ability of students to provide correct answers.
Three years before the Olympics began in 2021, Tokyo was already developing the national image it would display as the world looked on.
Third-year junior high students in Japan were on average only able to answer 12.4% of questions correctly in an English-speaking test for national assessments conducted in April, the education ministry said Monday, marking an 18.4 percentage points fall from when they were previously assessed in 2019.
On August 14, 1945, World War II was nearing its end, and the Japanese Empire was in ruins. One day before the official surrender, the Japanese military police ordered the destruction of a series of vitally important documents.
Japanese universities are being incentivized to build or expand their science-related departments, per an announcement made by the education ministry on Friday.
The Taiwanese ex-husband of retired Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara called on her Thursday to promptly comply with a Tokyo court order to hand over their son, after she took him to Japan from Taiwan around a year ago.
Honestly, most of the time you don't experience things like this but there are some weird rules like these in Japan so yeah
Hoping to prevent the need for the invasion of mainland Japan, known as Operation Downfall, President Truman orders the use of a new, fearsome weapon that will change warfare forever. The cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are in grave danger.
Japan is definitely a good place, though some people seem to be shocked by the differences but ya know
Takashi from Japan interviews English teachers in Japan, including someone who is working in a public school, an eikaiwa school, and someone who has their own English teaching company.
Japanese universities continue to struggle in the World University Rankings, with only two establishments making the top 100 in 2023.
If you're a foreigner don't worry, all those rules won't apply to you. But if you're Japanese woooooooooo it'll be tough