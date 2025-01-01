Man plows car into Shizuoka festival crowd injuring 3 people

The car struck pedestrians attending the "Night Market" summer festival before 6 PM leaving a man in his 30s and his 2-year-old son with minor injuries, while a woman in her 40s injured her neck and was taken to the hospital, but she remained conscious.

Police arrested Kazuteru Tokimori (26), a company employee from Suruga Ward, Shizuoka City, who was driving the car, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Tokimori has admitted to the allegations, saying, "I did it out of frustration."