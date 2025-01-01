Man plows car into Shizuoka festival crowd injuring 3 people
「むしゃくしゃしてやった」夏祭りに車突っ込む 男逮捕
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 12 (News On Japan) - Police have arrested a male driver on suspicion of attempted murder after driving his car into a pedestrian zone of a summer festival in Shizuoka City on Friday evening, injuring three people.
The car struck pedestrians attending the "Night Market" summer festival before 6 PM leaving a man in his 30s and his 2-year-old son with minor injuries, while a woman in her 40s injured her neck and was taken to the hospital, but she remained conscious.
Police arrested Kazuteru Tokimori (26), a company employee from Suruga Ward, Shizuoka City, who was driving the car, on suspicion of attempted murder.
Tokimori has admitted to the allegations, saying, "I did it out of frustration."
Aug 12 (ANNnewsCH) - 静岡市で歩行者天国となっていた夏祭り会場に車が突っ込み、3人がけがをしました。警察は運転手の男を殺人未遂の疑いで現行犯逮捕しました。 ...continue reading
Strong typhoon moving north near Japan's Ogasawara Islands
NHK - Aug 12
A very strong typhoon is moving north over the Pacific near Japan's Ogasawara Islands. Weather officials warn that Typhoon Lan could come close to eastern and western Japan around Tuesday.
NHK - Aug 12
'Barbie' movie opens in Japan after atomic bomb controversy
Reuters - Aug 11
Hollywood blockbuster "Barbie" hit theatres in Japan on Friday, where "Barbenheimer" memes linking the doll-themed film with the atomic bomb caused a stir and made distributor Warner Bros (WBD.O) apologise ahead of the release.
Reuters - Aug 11
South Korea, Japan and the United States to hold yearly trilateral meetings, joint military drills
Arirang News - Aug 11
South Korea, the United States and Japan are looking to make top-level meetings and joint military drills regular in a joint statement that's reportedly being negotiated, ahead of a meeting between the three leaders at Camp David next Friday.
Arirang News - Aug 11
Why 'marriage activity' doesn't increase the marriage rate?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 11
Have you ever heard of the term "kon-katsu" in English? It can be directly translated as marriage activity.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 11
Japan loses to Sweden 2-1 in the women's soccer World Cup quarterfinal
NHK - Aug 11
In the Women's soccer World Cup, it was disappointment for Japan as its hard-driving squad lost to Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinal.
NHK - Aug 11
Caught napping? AI detects student postures in class
News On Japan - Aug 11
A system has been developed that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify "human posture" and other characteristics to help improve classroom outcomes.
News On Japan - Aug 11
Woman dies after bear attack in northern Japan
News On Japan - Aug 11
An 83-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a bear in Ichinohe Town, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.
News On Japan - Aug 11
Japan’s Interstellar aims for orbital launch in 2025
spacenews.com - Aug 11
Japanese launch startup Interstellar Technologies is preparing for a static fire test later this year that could pave the way for orbital launch of its Zero rocket in 2025.
spacenews.com - Aug 11
Japan struggles to boost defense industry amid China's military ambitions
voanews.com - Aug 11
Japan is struggling to boost its domestic defense industry in spite of the country's ambitious plans to respond to China’s growing militarization in the East China Sea.
voanews.com - Aug 11
Japan's national debt stands at 10.25 million yen per person
News On Japan - Aug 11
At the end of June, Japan's "national debt," which combines government bonds, borrowings, and short-term government securities, reached 1,276 trillion and 3,155 billion yen, the highest ever, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.
News On Japan - Aug 11
Violence sparks controversy at Aomori Nebuta Festival
News On Japan - Aug 10
Footage of a lead participant striking a "nebuta" float puller during Aomori's Nebuta Festival, which returned to its regular schedule after a 4-year hiatus, has been circulating on social media, sparking controversy.
News On Japan - Aug 10
China resumes group tours to 78 more nations and regions, including Japan
NHK - Aug 10
The Chinese government has allowed the resumption of group tours by its citizens to 78 more countries and regions. The destinations include Japan, South Korea, India, the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany.
NHK - Aug 10
Ohtani breaks MLB record in win over Giants
NHK - Aug 10
Japanese two-way Major League Baseball star Ohtani Shohei has made history once again.
NHK - Aug 10
Tokyo police arrest another university student for marijuana possession
NHK - Aug 10
Sources close to Japanese investigators say a 21-year-old member of Tokyo University of Agriculture's boxing team has been arrested for possessing marijuana.
NHK - Aug 10
Grisly remains of headless cat found in Kobe
News On Japan - Aug 10
The decapitated body of a cat with its head and tail missing was found Wednesday morning on the roadside in Nishi Ward, Kobe City.
News On Japan - Aug 10
