Hong Kong to ban Japanese seafood imports from 10 prefectures
“処理水放出”香港が禁輸措置へ 10都県の生鮮・加工の水産物
South China Morning Post -- Aug 23
Hong Kong will impose an indefinite ban on Japanese seafood imports from 10 prefectures and publish the results of daily tests on other food from the country starting on Thursday, when Tokyo begins to discharge treated waste water from the Fukushima power plant.
The Hong Kong government expressed “strong opposition” to the controversial plan on Tuesday, while the Japanese consul general said it was “extremely regrettable” the city was going ahead with the ban.
Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said the “precautionary measures” were necessary to ensure food safety as Tokyo had failed to “offer a good answer” on how it would eliminate the risks posed by the discharge plan.
“We are taking a more conservative and safer approach … to assure Hongkongers that all Japanese imports are safe, and we can consume them with peace of mind,” Tse said after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the water discharge would start on Thursday if weather allowed....continue reading
Aug 23 (ANNnewsCH) - 処理水の放出決定を受けて香港政府は24日から10都県からの水産物の禁輸措置を取ると発表しました。マカオ政府も新たな措置を発表しました。 ...continue reading
Beer battles begin as tax revision looms
News On Japan - Aug 23
Beer manufacturers across Japan are rolling out new products in anticipation of the alcohol tax revision slated for October.
High temperatures forecast for much of Japan from September to November
NHK - Aug 23
Japanese weather officials forecast hot weather for much of Japan in the three months from September to November.
Education Ministry will seek funding to tackle teacher shortage
- Aug 23
Japan's education ministry plans to offer financial support to help schools attract new teachers. The move comes as fewer people want to enter the profession due to its long hours and heavy workload.
Japanese farmer has fought for decades to stay on his ancestral land in the middle of Narita airport
CBC News - Aug 23
Narita airport, one of Tokyo's main international gateways, projects an image of efficiency and service characteristic of Japan's economic prominence. But beneath the surface, there is a long and troubled history of farmland being seized and lives being lost over the airport's construction and continued presence.
Lawson turns to frozen rice balls to reduce deliveries
NHK - Aug 23
A major Japanese convenience store chain has started selling frozen "onigiri" rice balls on a trial basis. The aim is to reduce the frequency of deliveries to its outlets.
SoftBank-backed chip firm Arm to list on Nasdaq in over $60 bil. IPO
Kyodo - Aug 22
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.
Japan to release Fukushima water into ocean from Thursday
Reuters - Aug 22
Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing into the sea more than 1 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, going ahead with a plan heavily criticised by China.
Former PM Suga opens door to "ride-sharing"
News On Japan - Aug 22
Former Prime Minister Suga of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has indicated his intention to advance discussions within the party regarding the legalization of "ride-sharing" in Japan, where private individuals provide ride services similar to taxis using their own cars.
Japan's goldfish-catching contest lures 1,700 people
euronews.com - Aug 22
At an annual event in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, people demonstrated their skills at scooping up small goldfish on Sunday.
Japan to require day nurseries, schools to block sex offenders from jobs
Kyodo - Aug 22
Japan plans to require day nurseries, kindergartens and schools to use a government system to confirm that those applying to work there are not convicted sex offenders, sources close to the matter said Monday.
Inspector fatally trapped in school lunch elevator
News On Japan - Aug 22
An inspection contractor died Monday after being caught in an elevator installed at an elementary school in Tokyo.
Cabs in Japan to stop displaying driver's name, photo
canindia.com - Aug 22
Japan's Transport Ministry has abolished the requirement for taxi drivers to display their name and photograph in their vehicles, local media reported on Monday.
Japan health ministry panel recommends approval of Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi
Reuters - Aug 22
A Japanese health ministry panel on Monday recommended approval of the Alzheimer's disease treatment Leqembi, following standard approval for the drug granted by U.S. regulators last month.
The Rising Trend: Why More and More People Are Investing in the Stock Market in the US
newsonjapan.com - Aug 22
Investing in the stock market has become more prevalent in the United States.
Exploring Japan's Forex Trading Impact on Global Economy
newsonjapan.com - Aug 22
As you delve into the potent and fast-paced world of finance, there's no denying Japan's prowess and pivotal role in the global setting.
