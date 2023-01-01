Starlink and KDDI to provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan
【KDDIとスペースX】新サービス開始へ スマホと宇宙の通信衛星が直接電波を送受信
As per a press release, SpaceX and KDDI will initially offer SMS text services, with voice and data poised to be added later. Satellite-to-cellular SMS text functions are expected to be rolled out as early as 2024. The service will also be compatible with almost all existing smartphones on KDDI’s network.
KDDI has noted that the service will help to connect people in remote areas of Japan who are currently out of reach of traditional cellular networks. As stated by the telecom operator, it is already providing 99.9% “population coverage” to the people of Japan. However, only a small portion of the Japanese land mass is habitable, so it is quite difficult to use traditional technologies to provide coast-to-coast coverage.
With Starlink in the picture, such issues are addressed. And with the service’s addition of voice and data services in the future, full connectivity to all areas in Japan becomes a possibility. In its official page for the service, KDDI highlighted that users would be able to achieve connectivity anywhere the sky is visible. ...continue reading
teslarati.com - Aug 31
Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently announced an agreement that would provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan. The service will use SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and KDDI’s national wireless spectrum.
Xinhua - Aug 31
Workers represented by a labor union at Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co. will stage a rare strike at the company's flagship store in Tokyo on Thursday, the union said Wednesday.
NHK - Aug 30
Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.
NHK - Aug 30
The latest employment figures show that Japan's job market worsened in July as employers struggled with higher prices.
Nikkei - Aug 28
Like loans, whisky and other fine spirits take time to mature. Japanese lenders are tapping into this common feature to extend distillers financing.
News On Japan - Aug 25
A new type of discount store "Don Quijote", also called "Domise", has opened in Shibuya, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Aug 23
Income inequality is growing again in Japan and approaching a record level due to increase in the elderly and lower incomes among active workers, according to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
News On Japan - Aug 23
Beer manufacturers across Japan are rolling out new products in anticipation of the alcohol tax revision slated for October.
Bloomberg - Aug 23
The Bank of Japan’s decades-long battle to generate inflation driven by growth in demand and wages appears to have received little assistance from the recent bout of global inflation.
Kyodo - Aug 22
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.
NHK - Aug 22
Prices for new condominiums in the greater Tokyo area jumped more than 50 percent in July from a year earlier.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 22
newsonjapan.com - Aug 22
Kyodo - Aug 20
Competition is heating up in the Japanese market for remote control claw machine games after playing the popular arcade game on smartphones quickly caught on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
East Asia Forum - Aug 18
The Japanese stock market has experienced an impressive upswing. Since January 2023, the Nikkei 225 index has risen by around 30 per cent — by far outperforming US and European stocks. The boom is driven by foreign investors, with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet’s Japan visit seen as a ‘stamp of approval’ for investing in Japan.
AP - Aug 18
Japan suffered a trade deficit last month as exports sank for the first time in more than two years, dragged down by a slowdown overseas.