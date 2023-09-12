Police: Arrested ex-cram school teacher wrote novel detailing alleged sex crimes
Mori Sosho taught at a major private cram school preparing students to take junior high school entrance examinations. He was served a fresh arrest warrant on suspicion of indecency through compulsion and other crimes earlier this month.
The 24-year-old is alleged to have forced an elementary school girl to allow him take indecent images of her during a one-on-one interview session at a school facility in Tokyo in May.
He has reportedly admitted to the allegation.
Police in Tokyo say it has been confirmed that he took such images of at least about a dozen students. They suspect that he repeatedly uploaded the images to social media sites.
Police say they later found that he had written and released a sexually explicit novel on the internet when he was a university student. The novel contains descriptions of a cram school teacher committing indecent acts on a pupil and taking indecent images of the victim. ...continue reading
NHK - Sep 12
