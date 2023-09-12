Head of junior high school in Tokyo suspected of violating child pornography law
Kitamura Hisayoshi was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of violating a law banning child pornography. The 55-year-old heads a school in Tokyo's Nerima Ward. He allegedly possessed at his school office images of a girl under the age of 18.
The victim reportedly contacted the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's third-party consultation service last November. Police launched an investigation after it received word on the case through the local education board.
Kitamura has been quoted as saying that the images are those of a female student at a junior high school where he used to work.
Police searched the suspect's home and workplace, and reportedly found multiple obscene images and videos of Kitamura touching girls.
The superintendent of the Nerima Ward education board has offered deep apologies over the arrest of a top school official. The board says it will fully cooperate with the police investigation.
The junior high school held an assembly on Monday to brief and apologize to the students. It plans to conduct a survey of all students, and offer counselling to those who wish.
NHK - Sep 12
Tokyo police have arrested the principal of a public junior high school for allegedly possessing obscene images of an underage girl.
NHK - Sep 12
Japanese police say they have found that a former cram school teacher arrested last month on suspicion of taking indecent images of a pupil wrote a novel describing acts similar to those he is charged with.
Reuters - Sep 12
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to replace his foreign and defence ministers, public broadcaster NHK reported on the eve of a planned cabinet reshuffle, as the beleaguered premier looks to boost his sagging popularity.
News On Japan - Sep 12
Young Japanese women going to Hawaii on holidays are increasingly being denied entry into the United States and forced to return to Japan at their own expense.
News On Japan - Sep 12
A man walking home Monday night in Yodogawa Ward, Osaka, was set upon by two men believed to be in their 20s, kicking him and threatening him with an umbrella, before fleeing with his smartphone.
News On Japan - Sep 12
An 82-year-old man working on a farm in northern Japan was attacked by a bear on Monday, suffering scratches to the face, the 7th such attack in Akita Prefecture on consecutive days.
News On Japan - Sep 12
A Japanese man who escaped from an immigration facility in Bangkok by commandeering a police vehicle has been apprehended in Pattaya, 150 kilometers from the Thai capital.
South China Morning Post - Sep 12
Japan’s famous Mt Fuji is facing a “critical situation” as a recent surge in tourists has led to rising levels of pollution, authorities warned.
News On Japan - Sep 11
From Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, 'Tyrannosaurus Races' are being held all over the country.
News On Japan - Sep 11
Over the last several years, "Toyoko Kids" have been gathering in greater numbers in the backstreets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's red light district, with the latest alarming trend being to "overdose", or to knock themselves senseless on various drug concoctions.
News On Japan - Sep 11
A breathtaking display of Yonshakudama (Four Shaku Ball) fireworks -- an 800-meter "gigantic flower" in the sky, weighing 420kg -- took place at the Katagai Festival in Niigata over the weekend.
News On Japan - Sep 11
Summer festivals returned to Japan's neighborhoods in many areas for the first time in four years following the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have brought inflation with them.
News On Japan - Sep 11
The body of a Bangladeshi man has been found at the bottom of a river in Yamanashi Prefecture after he attempted to rescue drowning children on Sunday.
NHK - Sep 11
In the men's Rugby World Cup in France, Japan comfortably defeated Chile 42-12 in their opening group match.
NHK - Sep 11
Earthquakes have frequently been occurring near the Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan since Friday. The Meteorological Agency is calling on residents to stay on the alert for possible strong tremors for some time.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A Japanese man who was scheduled to be deported from a Thai immigration facility has escaped after stealing a police vehicle.