Elementary school students vs. jet plane in tug-of-war at Narita Airport
TOKYO, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - In preparation for "Aviation Day" on September 20, elementary school students at Narita Airport took on the challenge of a tug-of-war with a jet plane.
Approximately 250 people, including elementary school students and their parents, gathered at Narita Airport for this event.
On the morning of the 17th, a massive jet plane weighing 161 tons, which had arrived from Australia, awaited them.
About 140 elementary school students joined forces to pull three ropes connected to the plane's axles simultaneously, but the jet plane didn't budge an inch.
As some adults joined in to help with the tug-of-war, the plane slowly began to move, and the victory went to a parent-child team who had pulled it 15 meters.
The tug-of-war event with a jet plane has been held since 1993 to familiarize people with the airport, and this marks the 25th time it has taken place.
News On Japan - Sep 17
Sora The Troll - Sep 16
Japanese people are scary
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Sep 12
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I will show you how anyone can easily draw a realistic tyrannosaurus rex with a single pencil.
NHK - Sep 12
Tokyo police have arrested the principal of a public junior high school for allegedly possessing obscene images of an underage girl.
NHK - Sep 12
Japanese police say they have found that a former cram school teacher arrested last month on suspicion of taking indecent images of a pupil wrote a novel describing acts similar to those he is charged with.
News On Japan - Sep 11
From Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, 'Tyrannosaurus Races' are being held all over the country.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
Insider - Sep 09
Okinawa, Japan is a Blue Zone and home to the longest-lived women in the world People form tight-knit friendship groups in childhood that support them into old age.
Life in Japan - Sep 09
You haven't seen school supplies until you've seen Japanese school supplies, and in this episode of Life in Japan we're going to see what all goes into preparing for public school in Japan.
NHK - Sep 07
A number of schools across Japan are urgently seeking ways to provide meals for their students following the sudden discontinuation of lunch catering services.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Sep 07
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. A watercolor section for beginners is about to begin. Let's paint a bright red tomato today. You are welcome to join me.
News On Japan - Sep 06
As Japan works toward a system to verify the sexual offense history of individuals working in professions involving children, the Children and Families Agency presented a draft report on Tuesday regarding the "Japanese version of the DBS" (Disclosure and Barring Service).
Unseen Japan - Sep 05
In 1989, Uno Sōsuke burst onto the scene as the new prime minister of Japan. Only 69 days later, he'd resign - and all because of a geisha named Nakanishi Mitsuko.
News On Japan - Sep 05
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
Nikkei - Sep 05
The number of students enrolling in doctoral programs in Japan has dropped by one-fifth over the past 20 years, government and other data show, in what business leaders say reflects the lack of attractive job opportunities for Ph.D.s.