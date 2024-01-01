Japan McDonald's to reduce deliveries to cope with looming '2024 Problem'

TOKYO, Sep 21 ( News On Japan ) - Japan McDonald's will reduce the frequency of delivering ingredients and supplies from its logistics warehouses to its stores by 20% starting next month.

This reduction will apply to approximately 40% of the nationwide stores, totaling around 1,100 stores. Currently, deliveries are carried out roughly six times a week, and the plan is to reduce this to about five times a week. This move aims to address the so-called '2024 problem,' which involves a shortage of drivers and logistical challenges.