Japan McDonald's to reduce deliveries to cope with looming '2024 Problem'

TOKYO, Sep 21 (News On Japan) - Japan McDonald's will reduce the frequency of delivering ingredients and supplies from its logistics warehouses to its stores by 20% starting next month.
This reduction will apply to approximately 40% of the nationwide stores, totaling around 1,100 stores. Currently, deliveries are carried out roughly six times a week, and the plan is to reduce this to about five times a week. This move aims to address the so-called '2024 problem,' which involves a shortage of drivers and logistical challenges.
News On Japan - Sep 21
Hearings begin in Carlos Ghosn's $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan
Judicial hearings on the $1 billion lawsuit that Carlos Ghosn has filed against Nissan, the auto company he used to head, have begun, with lawyers from both sides meeting the judge charged with overseeing the case in Beirut.
Land prices in Japan up for 2nd year
Average land prices in Japan have risen for a second straight year. Reinvigorated social and economic activity spurred by easing pandemic concern drove the increase.
SoftBank Group to gain $5.12 billion proceeds from Arm IPO
SoftBank Group Corp said Tuesday that it will receive $5.12 billion in proceeds from the initial public offering of Arm Holdings Plc, a British chip designer under the Japanese conglomerate, by the end of September.
China's imports of Japanese seafood drop by 67% in August
China's imports of Japanese seafood fell by two-thirds in August from the same month last year, as Beijing halted all such imports following the release of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Insanely evil Japanese company implodes overnight
What happens when an egotistical trust fund baby becomes Vice President of his dad's $1B company? Watch and find out. BIG MOTOR!
Bank of Japan unlikely to start tightening policy this year, ANZ says
Richard Yetsenga, chief economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., discusses policies of central banks including the People's Bank of China and the Bank of Japan.
The mood in Japan has changed: Daiwa Securities's Tashiro
The mood in Japan has changed and the deflationary times we’ve experienced for so long that people are more optimistic than before.”
Japan's dairy farming isn't faring well
Japan's dairy farmers are facing a tough financial situation. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), the number of dairy farmers in the country declined by 5.3 per cent - faster than the average rate of 4 per cent - over the past 10 years.
SoftBank's Arm soars nearly 25% in market debut to $65 billion valuation
Shares in SoftBank's Arm Holdings (ARM.O) soared almost 25% above their offer price in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, valuing the British chip designer at $65 billion in its return to the public markets after seven years.
Mazda takes pre-orders in Japan for MX-30 with rotary engine
Mazda Motor has started taking orders from its customers in Japan of a plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30, which uses a rotary engine.
Seven-Eleven phases out toothpicks
Convenience store giant Seven-Eleven has removed toothpicks from its disposable chopstick wrappers.
Final Fantasy maker’s 30% plunge may be just the beginning
Square Enix Holdings has shed nearly $2 billion of its value since Final Fantasy XVI, the latest installment of its global hit series, came out to mixed reviews. Now investors wonder whether one of the games industry’s most remarkable runs is coming to an end.
Logistics giant Yamato accelerates roll out of EV truck fleet
Yamato Transport has announced the introduction of approximately 900 new models of small electric vehicle (EV) trucks nationwide in an effort to contribute to a decarbonized society.
Could Japan become the surprise growth story over the coming decade?
What do US treasury yields, Japanese bond buyers and the yen have to do with commodity prices? Well, maybe a lot more than you think.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & friends establish new digital securities company
Eight financial and IT companies, including Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, announced on Monday the joint establishment of a new company in October to streamline the overall exchange of assets, including securities transactions and inter-corporate settlements.
