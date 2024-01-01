Japan's Used Smartphone Market Booms

TOKYO, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - The used smartphone market in Japan is booming, particularly following the release of Apple's latest iPhone model. Despite the new iPhone 16 hitting the market last month, more consumers are opting for pre-owned devices due to their significantly lower prices.

For instance, a used iPhone 13 with 512 GB of storage can be purchased for around 93,280 yen, offering a substantial price difference compared to new models sold by Apple. This affordability is attracting both local and international buyers, especially from countries like Turkey and South Korea, where new smartphones are much more expensive.

The popularity of used smartphones is expected to continue growing, with sales reaching over 2.72 million units for the fifth consecutive year and projections showing an increase of 15.5% to 3.15 million units this year. The appeal of used smartphones isn't just about the cost; some consumers prefer older models for their unique camera qualities or aesthetics. Behind this market's growth is a network of repair shops that meticulously restore pre-owned phones, enhancing their value.

Source: ANN