Narita Airport becomes 'lawless zone for unlicensed taxis'

TOKYO, Nov 04 ( News On Japan ) - Tourists coming to Japan are increasingly resorting to 'white number' taxis, which are reserved through an app before arriving, making Narita Airport a virtual "lawless zone for unlicensed taxis."

There are calls for people not to use these "white taxis," with Chiba Prefectural Police raising awareness by creating leaflets in English and Chinese.

On major Chinese travel apps, along with flight reservations, tourists can book a car in Japan. Prices vary for a trip from Narita Airport to Shinagawa Station, ranging from 14,000 yen to 20,000 yen, and payment can be made in advance.

Experts warn that ride-sharing and unlicensed taxis are different, with the main issues being whether they are safe and the possibility of being overcharged.