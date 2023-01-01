Woman arrested for stabbing man in Kabukicho street
TOKYO, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - A woman in her 20s was arrested early Sunday morning for attempting to kill a man with a knife on the streets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's entertainment district.
The man in his 20s is conscious and receiving medical attention in hospital.
Around 1:30 a.m., a man called police saying he had been stabbed by a woman with a cutter knife on the streets of Shinjuku's Kabukicho.
When police arrived, they found the man who reported the incident bleeding from a stab wound to his left shoulder and transported to hospital.
A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
The authorities are investigating the circumstances at the time, suspecting that there was some kind of dispute between the two.
Woman in Japan falls to her death from a 40m bridge while filming wild deer
straitstimes.com - Nov 05
A woman plunged to her death after losing her footing from a bridge while filming wild deer in Japan on Saturday.
Woman arrested for stabbing man in Kabukicho street
Student dies in Hokkaido bear attack
News On Japan - Nov 05
The body of a male university student has been found in the mountains of Hokkaido after being attacked by a bear.
'DJ SODA' reaches settlement over sexual harassment
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three 'DJ SODA' fans accused of groping the South Korean idol have had criminal charges dropped following an a settlement without any monetary compensation.
Festival float topples in central Japan, killing 1 and injuring at least 18
NHK - Nov 03
A large float has toppled over at a festival in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, killing one person and injuring at least 18.
Princess Kako arrives in Peru following multiple flight delays due to equipment trouble
News On Japan - Nov 03
Princess Kako has arrived in Peru a day later than planned, with the trip from Japan taking an impressive 50 hours.
What are Minatoku-Joshi (Minato-ku Girls) | 港区女子？
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Nov 03
Minato-ku girls are known for instantly calculating and scoring the specs of the men they meet.
Kick streamer Johnny Somali criminally charged in Japan
nichegamer.com - Nov 03
Johnny Somali, an infamous nuisance streamer on Kick has been formally charged in Japan with "forcible obstruction of business".
Man arrested for stabbing woman in Tokyo restaurant
News On Japan - Nov 02
A woman was stabbed in the back and abdomen by a knife-wielding man in a Tokyo restaurant on Thursday morning.
2 decomposed bodies found in coffins in abandoned funeral parlour
News On Japan - Nov 02
Two bodies in a state of decomposition have been discovered inside coffins in an unattended funeral home in central Japan.
Truck crashes into Tokyo camera store
News On Japan - Nov 01
A truck overturned and crashed into a camera store in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, injuring the driver and a shop employee.
Inside the Prisons of Japan: The Strictest in the World? | Japanese Prison Documentary
Java Discover | Free Global Documentaries & Clips - Nov 01
We gained unprecedented filming access to two Japanese prisons to find out if accusations that the system is inhumane are true.
Vehicles fall off cliff at famous autumn leaves spot
News On Japan - Nov 01
A truck and a passenger car collided on the Zao Echo Line connecting Miyagi and Yamagata on Tuesday, leaving both drivers unconscious after their vehicles fell 5 meters down a cliff.
Beautiful Legs Award Winner!
News On Japan - Nov 01
The award ceremony for the Clarino Beautiful Legs Award 2023, which is given to women with healthy and attractive legs, was held in Tokyo on Monday, with four women ranging from their teens to their 40s selected.
Suspected gunman arrested, hostages unharmed
NHK - Nov 01
An armed suspect in a shooting was holed up inside a post office in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo with two female hostages. Police stormed the building and arrested him.
Former city councilor sentenced to prison for molesting girls at sponsored camp
News On Japan - Oct 31
A former city councilman has been sentenced to six years in prison after being charged with indecent assault after groping girls at a camping event he sponsored.
