Woman arrested for stabbing man in Kabukicho street

TOKYO, Nov 05 ( News On Japan ) - A woman in her 20s was arrested early Sunday morning for attempting to kill a man with a knife on the streets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's entertainment district.

The man in his 20s is conscious and receiving medical attention in hospital.

Around 1:30 a.m., a man called police saying he had been stabbed by a woman with a cutter knife on the streets of Shinjuku's Kabukicho.

When police arrived, they found the man who reported the incident bleeding from a stab wound to his left shoulder and transported to hospital.

A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

The authorities are investigating the circumstances at the time, suspecting that there was some kind of dispute between the two.