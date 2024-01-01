21-year-old Japan military man admits to random killing

KYOTO, Dec 11 ( News On Japan ) - A 21-year-old male member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 82-year-old man in a condominium in Kyoto earlier this month, admitting to police, "it could have been anyone".

Police announced on Sunday the arrest of the suspect, who works at a facility of the Ground Self-Defense Force in Kyoto Prefecture, on charges of killing the elderly resident by stabbing him multiple times in the back with a knife near the staircase of the condominium in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto City, around 8 p.m. on Dec 3.

The suspect has admitted to the allegations, stating, "I had no acquaintance with the man. It could have been anyone".