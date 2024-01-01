Travel | Feb 17

Why Tokyo Cherry Blossoms Bloom First

TOKYO, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - As the mild winter brings early blooms to some cherry blossom varieties, many wonder if the iconic Yoshino cherry trees will also flower sooner than usual. Let's delve into the forecast for this year's cherry blossom season.

According to the latest forecast by Weather Map, Tokyo is expected to see cherry blossoms bloom about a week earlier than the average year, with the predicted date being March 17th. Similarly, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Osaka are all anticipated to experience earlier blooms, with expected dates of March 18th, March 19th, and March 23rd, respectively.

In recent years, Tokyo has consistently been the frontrunner in the cherry blossom season. But why does Tokyo's blooming occur so early? Understanding the blooming mechanism of cherry blossoms sheds light on this phenomenon.

Somei Yoshino cherry trees enter dormancy in the fall and awaken from their slumber with the cold of winter. The subsequent warmth causes the buds to swell and eventually bloom. Thus, both cold and warmth are essential for the blooming process.

In regions like Kyushu, where temperatures are higher than in Tokyo, the awakening from dormancy is delayed due to insufficient cold. Conversely, in colder areas like Tohoku, while the awakening is earlier, the lack of warmth slows down the growth.

Tokyo, however, enjoys the best of both worlds, with a perfect balance of cold and warmth, leading to its position as the expected leader in cherry blossom blooming this year.

