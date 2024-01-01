Education | Feb 18

Partial Victory for Students in Kyoto University Yoshida Dormitory Eviction Trial

KYOTO, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - In a lawsuit filed by Kyoto University seeking the eviction of students residing in part of the Yoshida Dormitory, considered the oldest student dormitory in Japan, the students have achieved a partial victory.

The university had been seeking the handover of the "current building" of the Yoshida Dormitory, built in 1913, citing its dilapidation. However, some students had not complied, leading the university to file a lawsuit.

In the verdict on the 16th, the Kyoto District Court ruled in favor of 14 of the 17 students living in the dormitory, allowing them to continue residing there. However, the court ordered the three students who moved in after the university announced it would no longer accept new residents to vacate the building.

A resident of the dormitory stated, "We hope for a development where we can discuss the future of Yoshida Dormitory and reach a consensus."

The three students whose residency was not recognized plan to appeal the decision.

