Food | Feb 23

Revolutionary "No-Boil Boiled Egg"

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - A time-saving and simple method to make "boiled eggs" with just a small amount of water has become a topic of discussion. Have you heard of the "no-boil boiled egg"?

The unconventional recipe was posted on social media by the official account of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. With less water used and no need to boil the water, the post garnered over 7,200 likes in just four days. But why was it posted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries?

Other unexpected government agencies are also sharing eye-opening recipes! The Disaster Countermeasures Division of the Security Bureau at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the heart of criminal investigations, posted a recipe for steamed bread using "high-density polyethylene bags" available at supermarkets and convenience stores.

Source: NNN

