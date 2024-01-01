TSMC Opens First Factory in Japan

Kumamoto, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC's first factory in Japan is set to open today, February 24, in Kumamoto Prefecture.

The new factory, located in Kikuyo Town, Kumamoto Prefecture, is four stories above ground and two stories below ground, with a site area equivalent to four Tokyo Domes. The clean rooms for semiconductor production are said to be the largest in the country.

The factory plans to begin mass production of circuit line widths for automobiles and electronic products, ranging from 12 to 28 nanometers, by the end of this year.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for the afternoon, will be attended by Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Saito and TSMC Chairman Liu Deyin, among others.

Additionally, TSMC has announced plans to construct a second domestic factory in Kumamoto Prefecture aiming for operation by the end of 2027. When combined with the first factory opening today, the total investment is estimated to be around 3 trillion yen, with expected government subsidies from Japan totaling 1.2 trillion yen.

