Business | Feb 24

TSMC Opens First Factory in Japan

Kumamoto, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC's first factory in Japan is set to open today, February 24, in Kumamoto Prefecture.

The new factory, located in Kikuyo Town, Kumamoto Prefecture, is four stories above ground and two stories below ground, with a site area equivalent to four Tokyo Domes. The clean rooms for semiconductor production are said to be the largest in the country.

The factory plans to begin mass production of circuit line widths for automobiles and electronic products, ranging from 12 to 28 nanometers, by the end of this year.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for the afternoon, will be attended by Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Saito and TSMC Chairman Liu Deyin, among others.

Additionally, TSMC has announced plans to construct a second domestic factory in Kumamoto Prefecture aiming for operation by the end of 2027. When combined with the first factory opening today, the total investment is estimated to be around 3 trillion yen, with expected government subsidies from Japan totaling 1.2 trillion yen.

Source: TBS

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

TSMC Opens First Factory in Japan

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC's first factory in Japan is set to open today, February 24, in Kumamoto Prefecture.

Golden Toilet Symbolizes Era of Excess

As the Nikkei reaches historic highs, investors are reminiscent of the last time the market reached such dizzy heights in 1989, the end of an era as Heisei began, marked by the emergence of the Recruit scandal, considered the largest corruption scandal in the post-war era, leading to the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Takeshita.

Chilly Start to Long Weekend

The first day of the three-day weekend on February 23rd saw Tokyo's city center experiencing its coldest day of the season with a high of just 4C. Tourist spots are beginning to see snow accumulation.

Three-Day Weekend's "Must-Visit Spots"

While mid-winter weather has again descended on the Kanto region of Japan, with some areas now covered in snow, cherry blossom spots are already reaching their peak just before the three-day weekend starting on February 23.

Japan's Defense Debate: Exporting the Next-Generation Fighter Jet

The first-ever discussion between the executives of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito has been held on whether to allow the export of defense equipment, including the "next-generation fighter jet" being developed by Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy, to third countries.

FOLLOW US
         