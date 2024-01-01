Job-Hunting Season Kicks Off, Focus on Work-Life Balance

TOKYO, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - Corporate briefings for students graduating in the coming spring have commenced, marking the start of the job-hunting season.

Amid a labor shortage, there is an increase in companies eager to secure talent, while the number of new graduates is declining.

According to a survey by major job information service "Mynavi," approximately 80% of companies anticipate that recruitment activities will become more challenging.

Aspiring for careers in finance, real estate, and public service, job seekers prioritize:

"I want to choose a company that offers a fulfilling work-life balance and a positive workplace atmosphere."

Those interested in travel, railways, and infrastructure emphasize:

"I'm looking for a job where I can easily take time off, and I'm focusing on the rate of paid leave usage and the rate of parental leave uptake."

With the new regulations allowing companies to use information from internships in their selection process, the competition for talent is expected to intensify further this year.