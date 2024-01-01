Business | Mar 11

Nikkei Plummets Over 950 Points, Dipping Below 39,000

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Tokyo's Nikkei fell over 950 points Monday morning, dipping below 39,000, marking the largest decline of the year.

Tokyo stock market's Nikkei 225 continued to fall from the start of trading, following the downward trend of the New York market at the end of last week.

For the first time in 34 years, the index fell below the previous high of 38,957 points, dropping by more than 950 points at one point.

In the United States, semiconductor-related stocks saw a significant decline at the end of last week, influencing the Japanese market, where semiconductor and tech stocks also experienced a downturn.

Furthermore, with the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting scheduled for next week, expectations for the lifting of negative interest rates are growing, leading to a stronger yen. This has resulted in a noticeable decline in the stock prices of export-related companies.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Decisive Action at Elementary School Saved 90 Lives in Tsunami

On March 10, 13 years ago, no one knew a disaster would strike the next day. Yet, an elementary school held an assembly warning that an earthquake might occur, saving the lives of 90 children.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

Rare Sunny Weekend in Tokyo

A high pressure system brought calm weather across Japan on Sunday, with Tokyo experienced its first sunny weekend in a month, drawing crowds to various outdoor events.

Private Rocket Launch Postponed Due to Ship in Safety Zone

The historic launch of a private rocket in southern Japan was postponed Saturday due to a ship remaining in the designated safety zone before take-off.

Japan Moves Toward Joint Custody

The Japanese government has decided to introduce a system of "joint custody" where both parents retain parental rights over their children after divorce, as a key feature of a proposed revision to the Civil Code.

FOLLOW US
         