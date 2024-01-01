Nikkei Plummets Over 950 Points, Dipping Below 39,000

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Tokyo's Nikkei fell over 950 points Monday morning, dipping below 39,000, marking the largest decline of the year.

Tokyo stock market's Nikkei 225 continued to fall from the start of trading, following the downward trend of the New York market at the end of last week.

For the first time in 34 years, the index fell below the previous high of 38,957 points, dropping by more than 950 points at one point.

In the United States, semiconductor-related stocks saw a significant decline at the end of last week, influencing the Japanese market, where semiconductor and tech stocks also experienced a downturn.

Furthermore, with the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting scheduled for next week, expectations for the lifting of negative interest rates are growing, leading to a stronger yen. This has resulted in a noticeable decline in the stock prices of export-related companies.

Source: ANN