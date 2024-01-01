Education | Mar 18

Emperor Naruhito Visits Old University to Attend International Mountaineering Meeting

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - Emperor Naruhito visited his alma mater, Gakushuin University, to attend an "International Mountaineering Report Meeting" on Saturday.

Inside the campus, the "International Mountaineering Report Meeting" was held, co-hosted by the Japan Mountaineering Association and Gakushuin University's mountaineering club, among others. The event featured reports from university students and climbers, including an account of an attempt by members of the Doshisha University mountaineering club to make the world's first ascent of the unclimbed peak "Rama" in Nepal last August. Emperor Naruhito listened to presentations from four teams for about four hours.

Emperor Naruhito, who has a personal interest in mountaineering, is a member of the Japan Mountaineering Association. He has attended annual dinners and other events in the past, but this is the first time he has participated in an international mountaineering report meeting since the beginning of the Reiwa era.

Source: TBS

