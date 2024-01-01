Japan Luxury Cruises Booked Solid Through Summer

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Cruise vacations aboard large ships touring various locales in Japan are gaining popularity. What was once considered a luxurious form of travel is now attracting not only Japanese but also foreigners due to its affordable rates.

The allure of cruising has reached new heights worldwide, with Japan becoming a coveted destination. Onboard the Diamond Princess, a vessel synonymous with luxury, passengers are welcomed with live violin music upon departure. As the ship, towering equivalent to an 18-story building, narrowly passes under the Yokohama Bay Bridge, cheers erupt from the top deck.

Launched in 2004 as Japan's largest built passenger ship, the Diamond Princess had halted its international cruise operations in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at one point reducing its operations to zero. However, bookings in 2024 have surged to a 95% reservation rate, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, with cruises filled almost to capacity until this summer.

The ship, capable of accommodating up to 2,706 guests, features eight restaurants, pools, theaters, bars, and even a casino, resembling a town unto itself.

This particular journey spans 11 days around Kyushu and Korea, docking at seven ports along the way. With prices starting from 187,000 yen, including meals, transportation, and accommodation, guests can enjoy the ship's facilities and events for around 10,000 yen per night.

The ship's diverse attractions and events, from dance classes to shows, are all included in the trip cost, providing a unique value proposition. Moreover, the captain's welcome party, complete with a grand champagne tower, adds a touch of formality to the enjoyment.

A significant aspect of cruise travel is the ease of interacting with a global clientele. Diamond Princess hosts numerous events that allow guests to immerse themselves in Japanese culture, from kimono dressing sessions conducted by volunteers among the passengers to bond dance tutorials, enriching the cruise experience with cultural exchange.

However, long voyages are not without their issues. Staff are equipped to handle various challenges, including Wi-Fi outages, with multilingual support ensuring a smooth resolution for all guests.

As the 11-day cruise concludes at Yokohama Port, some passengers are already booking their next adventure, citing the freedom and convenience of cruise travel as particularly appealing.

Source: ANN