Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

KYOTO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Ancient Capital's Breathtaking Temples and Shrines: A "Museum of Cherry Blossoms"

Delayed by 12 days compared to last year, Kyoto's cherry blossoms have finally reached their peak. Over the weekend, cherry blossom hotspots were vibrant with colors, adding to the beauty of historical buildings.

Heian Shrine, known for its distinctive green tiles and vermillion halls, was resplendent with light pink blossoms. Entering the garden, visitors were greeted by weeping cherry trees, with about 150 cherry trees in full bloom.

A tourist from Tokyo shared, "I thought the cherry blossom season might be over, but I'm so happy it coincided with my visit. It was perfect timing."

In a normally closed-off garden, a nearly 100-year-old weeping cherry tree in full bloom was truly a sight to behold.

At Ninna-ji Temple, whose main hall is a national treasure, the Somei-Yoshino cherry trees were in full bloom.

Late-blooming Omuro cherry trees are finally starting to bloom, marking the end of spring in Kyoto, with tourists earnestly photographing the blossoms.

Hirano Shrine, with about 60 types and 400 cherry trees ranging from early to late bloomers, is so diverse it's nicknamed the "Museum of Cherry Blossoms."

Especially popular was the early-blooming variety "Sakigake" at the shrine's gate, heralding the start of Kyoto's cherry blossom viewing season.

From "Sakigake" to "Nezame," a variety that blooms as its leaves grow, the cherry blossom relay was in full swing.

Inside the shrine grounds, cherry trees awaited their turn to bloom.

"Sakura-en," where cherry blossoms and rapeseed flowers can be enjoyed simultaneously, is a popular spot in Kyoto.

A tourist from Shizuoka commented, "It's amazing to see the cherry blossoms and rapeseed flowers blooming at the same time. The contrast between the pale pink of the cherry blossoms and the yellow carpet of rapeseed flowers captures everyone's heart."

Why Do Foreign Visitors Dive into the River?

On the Philosopher's Path, selected as one of "Japan's 100 Famous Roads," tourists couldn't stop snapping photos of the endless cherry blossom trees.

In a sudden incident, a man from Taiwan jumped into a waterway to retrieve his headphones, struggling to climb back up until another tourist helped him out.

Railway Tracks × Cherry Blossoms: A Once-a-Year Spectacular View

Looking up at the railway tracks, a cherry blossom arch spread across the Keage Incline.

An Australian tourist remarked, "It's very fun and beautiful. Cherry blossoms bloom only once a year, and it's very pretty."

As cherry blossoms can be photographed together with the railway tracks, tourists sat on the tracks for pictures. The delayed blooming compared to last year has had an impact.

A tourist from Osaka said, "I was planning to come last month's weekend but decided to postpone it. Today, it's in full bloom and beautiful."

A tourist from Chiba shared, "I've been here many times, but it's rare for the cherry blossoms to be in perfect bloom. When I made the reservation, I thought they might be scattered. But it was a lucky timing."

