TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - Starting from the Chicken Tatsuta, McDonald's Japan will be offering two types of burgers this year, the classic Chicken Tatsuta and the new product, the Yu Lingji Cheese Chicken Tatsuta.

The new TV commercials that will begin airing on April 16th are newly drawn original works, including "Chicken Tatsuta," which features popular characters from Detective Conan, and "Gohan no Chicken Tatsuta", which features Phantom Thief Kid.

Source: Oricon