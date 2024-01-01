Education | Apr 14

Kyoto Introduces Childcare for Non-working Parents

KYOTO, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - Kyoto City is set to implement a system that allows even non-working parents to place their children in daycare, aiming to enhance the child-rearing environment.

This move addresses the needs of those who have previously been ineligible due to not meeting work-hour requirements.

Starting in July, 13 facilities in Kyoto will begin accepting children under this new system, which allows parents to enroll their children in daycare for specified hours, regardless of employment status. This pilot initiative, part of a national effort to combat declining birth rates, will officially start in the 2026 fiscal year.

Despite the optimistic outlook from parents who appreciate the flexibility, the scheme increases the burden on childcare providers. Daily adjustments are required for children who are not accustomed to group settings, particularly for those with allergies, which presents a significant challenge when care is infrequent.

Securing enough qualified childcare professionals remains a critical issue. With a continuing shortage of caregivers, the sector is under pressure, and the city's stringent budget constraints make substantial improvements difficult. However, Kyoto aims to gradually address these challenges, although comprehensive solutions are still needed.

The discussion around this policy highlights the need for societal involvement in childcare and raises concerns about the potential for generational divisions. As discussions continue, the implementation of this policy will require careful consideration of its impact on both families and childcare providers.

Source: KTV NEWS

MORE Education NEWS

Proposal to Increase Teacher Salaries by Over 10%

The special subcommittee of the Central Council for Education (Chuukyo-shin), which has been discussing the salary system and work style reforms for teachers, has indicated that it plans to include a draft proposal to maintain the current framework, which substitutes overtime pay with an additional monthly salary, while raising this additional amount for the first time in half a century from the current 4% to at least 10%.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Calculating the Cost of Child Support

To secure funding for measures against the declining birthrate, the Agency for Children and Families has compiled an estimate of the amount that employees, such as company workers, will contribute based on their annual income through the "support fund system" collected via public health insurance.

