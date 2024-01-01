TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a caution regarding the increase in minor volcanic earthquakes at Mount Yake, located on the border between Nagano and Gifu Prefectures.

Currently, the volcanic alert level for Mount Yake remains at 1, and the agency continues to urge the public to stay alert as it is still an active volcano.

In particular, the frequency of small-scale volcanic earthquakes originating near the summit has risen, with 64 occurrences recorded over the past 10 days up to the first of the month. Specifically, 15 such events were recorded up to 3 PM on the second day alone.

Additionally, the summit area has shown signs of gradual expansion, which is considered indicative of ongoing changes. The Meteorological Agency warns that this could suggest a long-term increase in volcanic activity and advises the public to monitor developments closely.

Source: 日テレNEWS