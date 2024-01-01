News On Japan
Travel

Matsumoto Castle Becomes Japan's Most Popular on Instagram

Nagano, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - Until recently, Kumamoto Castle held the top spot for the most Instagram followers among Japanese castles. However, at the end of May, Matsumoto Castle in Nagano surpassed Kumamoto Castle to become the most followed. What led to this change?

For the first time, Matsumoto Castle has taken the top spot among official castle Instagram accounts, surpassing 30,000 followers. Kumamoto Castle, now in second place, fell short of the 30,000 mark, followed by Himeji Castle in third place.

What has contributed to the rise in popularity of Matsumoto Castle?

According to Matsumoto City, about 20% of the castle's followers are foreigners. This increase in international followers is one key reason for its rise in popularity.

Additionally, photos of the 'upside-down Matsumoto Castle' reflected in the moat have become highly popular.

Matsumoto City's analysis also points out that its proximity to Tokyo, making it the closest national treasure castle, and the ease of visiting a castle located on flat ground rather than in the mountains, are factors in its appeal.

The city also shares content in multiple languages, including English, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and German, which has likely contributed to its popularity.

Takahiro Inoue, news anchor: The delicious food, abundant nature, and the Northern Alps in the backdrop are also attractive features. However, other castles are sure to feel the pressure to compete.

Mika Song: I visited Kumamoto over the weekend and saw Kumamoto Castle. It was beautiful, and the food was delicious. I've often passed by Matsumoto Castle but never entered. Being from Hyogo, I've visited Himeji Castle on school trips. Though I'm not biased, it's surprising to see Matsumoto Castle take the top spot on Instagram.

A Single Photo Sparked the Trend

When Matsumoto Castle started its Instagram account, it had only 1,456 followers after six months (December 2021). However, in the following six months, the number increased by over 10,000.

The turning point was a photo posted in January 2022 that went viral.

This photo, a collaboration shot of the Northern Alps and Matsumoto Castle, received over 10,000 likes.

Matsumoto City Representative: 'Previously, our most liked photos only reached a few thousand likes. We started posting more photos that capture the seasonal beauty of the scenery and the castle.'

In spring, cherry blossoms, in summer, fresh greenery, in autumn, colored leaves, and in winter, snow-covered scenery make the castle beautiful year-round.

The photo that started it all was taken from a similar angle in Matsumoto Castle Park.

They've been creative, showcasing shots from locations only accessible to staff.

Song: In Kumamoto and Himeji, snow-covered scenery happens maybe once a year.

'If Attacked, Strike Back Twice as Hard!' New Strategies

Yamauchi: As of June 3, the most liked photo is of a snow-covered Matsumoto Castle.

The contrast between the black outer walls and the white snow received approximately 78,000 likes.

Kumamoto Castle, not wanting to be outdone, responded.

On May 29, its official account on X posted, 'If attacked, strike back twice as hard!' showing their competitive spirit.

Kumamoto Castle's Social Media Team: 'Matsumoto Castle surpassed 30,000 followers. We can't let them pull away! We need to come up with a strategy...'

Thus, on June 3, a new plan was put into action.

Previously, their posts were only in Japanese and English. From the morning of June 3, they added hashtags in Chinese, Korean, and Thai.

Kumamoto Castle's Social Media Team: 'Currently, about 10% of our followers are from overseas. There's potential for growth.'

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Emperor and Empress Confirmed to Visit UK

The Japanese government has confirmed that the Emperor and Empress will visit the UK as state guests from June 22 to 29. The decision was made at Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.

'Engine Fire' Forces Cargo Plane to Make Emergency Landing at Narita Airport

A cargo plane departing from Narita Airport for the United States experienced a malfunction, prompting it to return and make an emergency landing at Narita Airport at 11:25 a.m. on June 4th.

Toyota and Four Other Motor Companies Exposed for Fraud

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has revealed that an internal investigation prompted by a series of fraudulent vehicle certification tests by Daihatsu Motor and others has uncovered similar fraud by Toyota and four other companies.

Former Empress Tests Positive for COVID-19

Empress emerita Michiko has tested positive for COVID-19, while Emperor emeritus Akihito remains negative. It has been reported that Michiko is currently resting quietly. The 89-year-old began experiencing symptoms, including a cough, in the early hours of June 2. She underwent a PCR test on the morning of June 3, which confirmed the infection.

Chinese Man Returns Home After Defacing Yasukuni Shrine Pillar

A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Matsumoto Castle Becomes Japan's Most Popular on Instagram

Until recently, Kumamoto Castle held the top spot for the most Instagram followers among Japanese castles. However, at the end of May, Matsumoto Castle in Nagano surpassed Kumamoto Castle to become the most followed. What led to this change?

Final Chance to See 'Queen of the Skies' Up Close

The Boeing 747, once dubbed the 'Queen of the Skies' and a mainstay for airlines like ANA and JAL, is nearing the end of its operational life. Known as the Jumbo Jet, this super-large aircraft is now rarely seen in Japan, with only Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA), based at Narita Airport, still flying it.

Meteorological Agency Warns of Continued Seismic Activity in Ishikawa

In the wake of a magnitude 5.0+ earthquake observed in Ishikawa Prefecture early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency held an emergency press conference warning of the likelihood of future quakes similar to the magnitude 7.0 event on New Year's Day, describing it as part of ongoing seismic activity.

Alert Issued for Rising Volcanic Activity at Mount Yake

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a caution regarding the increase in minor volcanic earthquakes at Mount Yake, located on the border between Nagano and Gifu Prefectures.

Annual Ceremony on Izu Oshima Marks Start of Hiking Season

The traditional mountain opening ceremony at Mount Mihara on Tokyo's Izu Oshima took place, with prayers offered for the safety of the mountain and the island.

Birthplace of Japanese Tea Holds Ceremony

A tea offering ceremony was held on May 31st at Hiyoshi Taisha Shrine in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, considered the birthplace of Japanese tea.

One in Four Hotel Guests in Japan Were Foreigners in April

According to a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency, one in four guests staying at accommodations in Japan last month were foreigners. The number of foreign guests reached a record high of 13.15 million in April.

Kobe Suma Sea World to Open on June 1

Built on the site of the former Kobe City Suma Marine Park, the new Kobe Suma Sea World is set to open on June 1, with the star attraction being the only orca show in West Japan.