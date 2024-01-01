News On Japan
Is Kids Hair Removal Safe and Effective? 4-Year-Olds Starting Treatment

TOKYO, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - Hair removal for men has become common, but in recent years, attention has turned to hair removal for children, known as "kids hair removal." Some children start as young as 4 years old. We investigated this trend.

At a hair removal salon in Chuo Ward, Tokyo...

Girl: "Hello. (Q. How old are you?) 4 years old."

This salon offers hair removal starting from age 3 after a consultation.

Dione Ginza Main Store Manager Yumiko Sano: "Some come because their friends say things like 'You have a beard like your dad' or 'Why do you have so much hair?' and they get worried."

A mother, who brought her 4-year-old daughter, shared why she sends her for hair removal...

Mother of child undergoing hair removal (30s): "Of course, she's happy to have smooth skin, but I struggled with speaking up about it during my adolescence, so I don't want her to go through the same."

The hair removal method uses special light on the hair roots to make hair less likely to grow. Full-body hair removal for children costs about 300,000 yen for 12 sessions.

This was her 6th session. After the treatment...

Girl undergoing hair removal (4): "It felt good."

Another 4-year-old visited for the first time.

First-time visitor for hair removal (4): "I came to get cute."

Mother of first-time visitor (30s): "I think the hair on her back bothers her the most. It's not that bad, though."

She experienced hair removal for the first time in her life.

Mother: "I couldn't imagine elementary students getting hair removal, but..."

What do people on the street think about "kids hair removal"?

20s woman: "I understand the parents' feelings, but I wonder if it's necessary to do it so early."

Mother (30s) and daughter (6): "(Q. If your child asked for hair removal?) I think it would be fine to manage it themselves until about middle school."

Another mother and her 11-year-old daughter...

Mother (40s) and daughter (11): "About a year ago, she told me she was interested in hair removal because the hair on her shins and legs bothered her, so we went to consult a salon."

What was the reason?

Daughter (11): "I felt my hair was noticeable when changing into a swimsuit for pool or PE classes, and that made me want hair removal. (Q. Do any of your friends get hair removal?) One or two do."

Mother (40s) and daughter (11): "In my time, elementary students getting hair removal was unthinkable, so I'm hesitant and still undecided."

About 80% of Children Are Concerned About Body Hair

Caster Wataru Ogasawara: The hair removal salon we investigated in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, offers treatments from age 3. We interviewed Mirichan (5), who has been attending since age 4.

Why hair removal? We asked her mother, who said, "She came home from preschool one day with her father's razor, saying, 'I want to use this.' When I asked why, she said a friend asked, 'Why do you have so much hair?'"

Her mother looked for a place that offered hair removal for children and asked, "Do you want to go?" Mirichan eagerly responded, "Yes, yes."

According to a Benesse Education Information survey of parents of elementary, middle, and high school students, when asked, "Does your child care about body hair?" 77.3% answered "Yes," while 20.5% said "No," indicating that about 80% of children are concerned about body hair.

57% of parents of first graders and 77% of parents of third graders said their children were concerned. Areas of concern included facial hair, arm and leg hair, underarm hair, and peach fuzz between the eyebrows.

Source: TBS

