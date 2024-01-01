TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 28.3% of women born in 1975 in Japan are childless, the highest rate among member countries.

On June 20th, the OECD released a report highlighting that Japan has the highest percentage of childless women born in 1975, at 28.3%. Following Japan, Spain recorded a 23.9% rate, and Italy had 22.5%.

On the other hand, Portugal had the lowest rate at 8.9%, followed by the United States at 10.3%. Among non-member countries, China had a rate of 4.91%.

The "total fertility rate," which indicates the average number of children a woman will have in her lifetime, was 1.5 among OECD countries in 2022, significantly down from 3.3 in 1960. Japan's total fertility rate was 1.26, below the OECD average.

The report emphasizes the need for comprehensive support to balance work and childcare.

Source: 日テレNEWS