GUNMA, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - A towering and unusual structure spotted above the tunnel on the Joshin-Etsu Expressway in Gunma Prefecture has sparked curiosity. Contrary to initial assumptions of it being a 'massive fortress,' it is actually the site of an immensely popular tour.

Upon closer inspection, it is evident that the structure is a densely scaffolded construction site. The object in question is a massive rock, approximately 70 meters tall, undergoing removal to prevent falling debris during earthquakes.

Special tours of this construction site have drawn significant interest. On this particular day, out of 1,866 applications, only 36 groups were selected to participate, resulting in a mere 2% chance of winning.

The lucky participants were treated to a rare sight of a gigantic piece of machinery known as the "Bigger." This machine's tip is inserted into holes drilled into the rock, causing fissures to spread and ultimately fragmenting the massive rock. The removal process is set to continue until its completion in 2029, by which time the colossal rock will have disappeared.