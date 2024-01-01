Security Guard Injured During University of Tokyo Protest

TOKYO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A protest against tuition hikes at the University of Tokyo on June 21, led to police intervention, sparking criticism from students who accused the university of disregarding their autonomy.

The protest occurred in front of Yasuda Auditorium, shortly after the University of Tokyo President Fujii had conducted an online session explaining the proposed tuition increases. Students expressed frustration over the exclusion of their input in the decision-making process and concerns about restricted educational opportunities, leading some to gather in protest.

The situation escalated when a university official called the police, reporting a confrontation between security guards and students. This resulted in the arrival of several police officers on campus.

The university announced on June 22, that students had entered Yasuda Auditorium, and a security guard was injured while attempting to stop them. However, some students denied witnessing any incident warranting police involvement, questioning the university's response.

The student government of the College of Arts and Sciences condemned the university's decision to involve the police, citing the "University of Tokyo Confirmation Document" from 1969. This agreement, established after a period of student unrest, prohibits the use of police force to resolve on-campus disputes.

Source: ANN