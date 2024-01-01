Tokyo Disney Resort Extends Summer Events Due to Extreme Heat

TOKYO, Jul 01 (News On Japan) - In response to the anticipated intense summer heat, Tokyo Disney Resort is extending its summer event period beyond the usual schedule. At Tokyo Disneyland, a special parade featuring the popular character Baymax, who will douse visitors with large quantities of water, will run from the 2nd of July to the 18th of September.

As part of the heat countermeasures, the amount of water used has been increased compared to last year, enhancing the soaking experience.

Additionally, spots where visitors can enjoy being sprayed with water or mist will be set up throughout the park. The popular attraction Splash Mountain will also feature a special version.

Reacting to the recent record-breaking temperatures, Tokyo Disney Resort has extended the summer event period by approximately two weeks longer than usual.

Source: ANN