News On Japan
Travel

Tokyo Disney Resort Extends Summer Events Due to Extreme Heat

TOKYO, Jul 01 (News On Japan) - In response to the anticipated intense summer heat, Tokyo Disney Resort is extending its summer event period beyond the usual schedule. At Tokyo Disneyland, a special parade featuring the popular character Baymax, who will douse visitors with large quantities of water, will run from the 2nd of July to the 18th of September.

Sponsored Links
Travel and accommodations
Tokyo's hottest fashion
Hiring in Japan now
Buzzing Popular Restaurants

As part of the heat countermeasures, the amount of water used has been increased compared to last year, enhancing the soaking experience.

Additionally, spots where visitors can enjoy being sprayed with water or mist will be set up throughout the park. The popular attraction Splash Mountain will also feature a special version.

Reacting to the recent record-breaking temperatures, Tokyo Disney Resort has extended the summer event period by approximately two weeks longer than usual.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's H3 Rocket Places Satellite into Orbit

Japan's new flagship H3 rocket has successfully placed an Earth observation satellite into orbit in its third launch. The rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima shortly after midday on Monday. (NHK)

Japanese National Detained in Myanmar for Selling Rice at High Prices

Four individuals, including a Japanese national, have been detained in Myanmar for allegedly selling rice at prices higher than those regulated by the government.

Japan's Geothermal Power: A 24/7 Energy Solution?

A large-scale geothermal power project comparable to nuclear power is underway in Japan, with the government and private sector accelerating their efforts toward a green transformation (GX) and renewable energy transition. However, rising power consumption, partly due to the spread of AI, has sent the demand for electricity skyrocketing.

Mt. Fuji's Climbing Season Opens: Safety Tips for Visitors

The gates to Mt. Fuji are now open for the climbing season, and visitors are flocking to the mountain's base.

Six Months On, Quake-Hit Noto Struggles to Rebuild

Monday marks six months since the massive New year's day earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula along the Sea of Japan. (NHK)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Tokyo Disney Resort Extends Summer Events Due to Extreme Heat

In response to the anticipated intense summer heat, Tokyo Disney Resort is extending its summer event period beyond the usual schedule. At Tokyo Disneyland, a special parade featuring the popular character Baymax, who will douse visitors with large quantities of water, will run from the 2nd of July to the 18th of September.

Spotlighting Differences Across Districts: Maiko Perform Rehearsals for Kyoto's Gion Festival

A final rehearsal known as "Souzarae" was held to check the performance quality of geisha and maiko ahead of a special event by Kyoto's five geisha districts.

Mt. Fuji's Climbing Season Opens: Safety Tips for Visitors

The gates to Mt. Fuji are now open for the climbing season, and visitors are flocking to the mountain's base.

2 Days on Japan’s TINIEST Sleeper Train Room | Sunrise Express

Today we board Japan's tiniest rooms on the Sunrise Express! Using both upper and lower berths of the “Solo” room class! We enjoy Japan's summer sceneries and cuisine at our destination of Izumo! (Solo Solo Travel)

Riding Japan’s most uncomfortable Mysterious carlator | Retro Amusement Park

If you're going to Kobe, you should definitely visit❣️ I went to Sumaura mountain Amusement Park, which is famous for having the worst rides in Japan! It was an interesting mountain where you could do everything: climb, look at the view, eat, and play. (At JAPAN)

Things To Do in Kyoto Japan / Street Food, Restaurant, Best Places to Visit

Things to do in Kyoto. We'll introduce must-visit spots in Kyoto such as Arashiyama, Nishiki Market, Kiyomizu-dera Temple, and Fushimi Inari Shrine. (SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel)

Staying at an Akita Dogs Hotel in Japan | Kakunodate Samurai Residences Enishi

About 18 minutes on foot from Kakunodate Station. (It's Time to Travel)

Airline Promotes Local Delicacies with Peach Giveaway

Peach Aviation has found a sweet way to promote Wakayama's famous peaches. Passengers aboard Peach Aviation flights are being handed large, succulent peaches.