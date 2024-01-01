140 People Stranded as Ferry Hits Pier in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - In the early hours of July 2nd, a large ferry ran aground after colliding with a pier at Tomakomai Port in Hokkaido. The incident left 140 passengers and crew stranded on board for over 10 hours.

A passenger aboard the grounded ferry described the scene: "The sound and shaking happened simultaneously with a loud 'gagaga.'"

Footage taken by a passenger shows the ferry stuck in the same position even after sunrise.

The Silver Breeze, a ferry operated by Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen, ran aground at Tomakomai Port in Hokkaido in the early hours of July 2nd. The bow of the ship collided with wave-dissipating blocks, leaving the hull damaged.

The ferry had 140 passengers and crew members on board.

Ferry Aground for Over 10 Hours

The ferry had departed from Hachinohe Port in Aomori at 5:30 PM on July 1st, scheduled to arrive at Tomakomai West Port at 1:30 AM on July 2nd. However, the ferry hit a pier before reaching its intended destination, causing it to be stranded.

After 10.5 hours of being grounded, the ferry finally returned to the terminal.

One passenger said, "I was worried, walking around. They provided meals—curry rice for breakfast and instant noodles for lunch. I have to go to work now."

The Silver Breeze, a large ferry that began service three years ago, operates daily.

Jun Abe, a director at the Japan Society for Water Disaster Prevention, commented, "It's quite puzzling how a ferry that crosses straits could have an accident here. If it was a human error, perhaps they missed the navigational markers. However, the entrance and exit of the port are areas where utmost caution is required. If an accident occurred there, it might indicate some mechanical failure."

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but there were no injuries among the passengers, and there was no flooding or oil spill reported.