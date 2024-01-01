Sales of Thai Glutinous Rice Surge in Japan

TOKYO, Aug 29 (News On Japan) - As rice shortages continue in some supermarkets, sales of glutinous rice produced in Thailand are on the rise.

According to a company that produces and exports rice in Thailand, sales of glutinous rice in Japan increased by 40% in August due to the shortage.

Wannapop Tanyawan, CEO of the company, stated, "Glutinous rice pairs well with Japanese cuisine. Demand is growing, and sales are expected to remain strong moving forward."

In addition to glutinous rice, exports of jasmine rice are also performing well. The company has selected varieties that are sweet and soft in texture, tailored to the preferences of Japanese consumers.

Taking advantage of the rice shortage, the company plans to further increase sales by introducing ready-to-eat curry dishes that complement Thai rice, which is less familiar to Japanese consumers.

Source: ANN