New Initiative to Tackle Ridesharing Gaps

TOKYO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Saito has expressed his intention to establish a new organization for public-private collaboration in ridesharing aimed at resolving the issue of 'transportation gaps,' areas where securing transportation options is challenging.

On September 4th, during a meeting of the task force dedicated to solving the problem of transportation gaps, Minister Saito announced the plan to form this organization, which will involve both the government and private sectors in discussing and addressing these challenges.

The organization is expected to include participants from the government, municipalities facing these issues, as well as companies from the aviation, railway, and ridesharing app industries. The goal is to link municipalities with private companies to accelerate the adoption of ridesharing and secure transportation options.

Additionally, efforts will be made to address the shortage of taxis and other transportation means at airports and major stations frequented by tourists.