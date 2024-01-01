News On Japan
Education

Princess Kako Joins High School Students in Sign Language Performance

Tottori, Sep 22 (News On Japan) - Princess Kako, the second daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, is currently visiting Tottori Prefecture, where she met with high school students participating in the national sign language performance contest.

On the evening of September 21, around 6:00 p.m., Princess Kako interacted with high school students who will be showcasing dance and theater performances in sign language at the "National High School Sign Language Performance Koshien," which will be held on September 22 at a hotel in Yonago City.

Earlier, Princess Kako visited a local community support center, where she participated in a musical performance by a group of individuals with disabilities. During the event, she picked up a maracas and joined in by keeping rhythm and occasionally singing along.

With a smile, Princess Kako remarked, "It was so much fun to participate together."

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Weather authorities urge caution against floods, landslides in Ishikawa

Japan's Meteorological Agency has changed its heavy rain emergency warning for parts of Ishikawa to a warning. But it is still urging people to stay alert for possible floods and landslides in the central prefecture. (NHK)

Ohtani Hits Milestone with 52-52 Record

Shohei Ohtani returned to Dodger Stadium in spectacular fashion, hitting a home run and stealing a base in his first game back, raising his season total to 52 home runs and 52 stolen bases.

China to Lift Japanese Seafood Ban

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says Japan and China have reached an agreement that will lead to the resumption of China's imports of Japanese seafood. (NHK)

Tohoku Shinkansen Unexpected Detaches at 315 km/h

The Tohoku Shinkansen came to a halt for five hours on Thursday due to an unexpected mid-journey separation of the linked Hayabusa and Komachi trains, 30 minutes after passing Furukawa Station with a total of 320 passengers on board.

Eruption Warning for Izu's Sumisu Island

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued an eruption alert for Sumisu Island in the Izu Islands, following the detection of discolored water in July.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Princess Kako Joins High School Students in Sign Language Performance

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, is currently visiting Tottori Prefecture, where she met with high school students participating in the national sign language performance contest.

Safe Relocation of Paper Wasps: A Natural Pest Control Solution

In this video, I demonstrate how to safely relocate a paper wasp nest instead of exterminating it. Paper wasps are common in rural areas and play a crucial role in controlling pests like caterpillars and moths. (Japanese natural beekeeping)

Concerns Over STDs and Unplanned Pregnancies Among Youth Post-Holiday

In Osaka's bustling Minami district, a place exists where young people can seek advice on sensitive issues that they cannot discuss with their parents or at school. This location has become a haven for those facing concerns related to sexual health.

Academized Writer on The Influence of Japanese Education on Global Learning Trends

In many parts of the world, the Japanese education system is held up as a model of discipline, industry, and the cultivation of the whole person.

School Staff Embezzles 8 Million Yen by Switching Chicken Thighs for Breasts

A school nutritionist in Fukushima embezzled Y7.98 million by using cheaper ingredients, such as replacing chicken thighs with breasts, to cut costs.

Samurai Sourcebook - Interview with Historian Thomas Conlan

In this video I am honored to be joined once again by author and professor Thomas Conlan of Princeton University. It is here we will discuss his new samurai sourcebook which dives deep into many translated texts across the eras of premodern Japan! (The Shogunate)

Osaka to Slash Junior High Schools

The number of junior high schools in Osaka is set to decrease. According to the city, while the number of junior high schools has increased compared to 45 years ago, the number of students has halved.

University of Tokyo to Increase Tuition by 20%

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii revealed that the university is finalizing plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by 20%, starting with students entering next academic year.