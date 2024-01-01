Princess Kako Joins High School Students in Sign Language Performance

Tottori, Sep 22 (News On Japan) - Princess Kako, the second daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, is currently visiting Tottori Prefecture, where she met with high school students participating in the national sign language performance contest.

On the evening of September 21, around 6:00 p.m., Princess Kako interacted with high school students who will be showcasing dance and theater performances in sign language at the "National High School Sign Language Performance Koshien," which will be held on September 22 at a hotel in Yonago City.

Earlier, Princess Kako visited a local community support center, where she participated in a musical performance by a group of individuals with disabilities. During the event, she picked up a maracas and joined in by keeping rhythm and occasionally singing along.

With a smile, Princess Kako remarked, "It was so much fun to participate together."

Source: ANN